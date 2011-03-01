LEON TROTSKY

BE SOME RIGHT CLIPS COMING OUT THE FRONT DOOR IN 12 WEEKS





GLAD IVE GOT ME CLIPPERS WITH NO 1 2 AND 3 GUARDS





EL TWATTY WILL LOOK A RIGHT FUCKING MESS







Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

I bought some Wahl cordless doobries that have colour coded guards.

Piece of piss.

I look fucking lush today like!



Cut mine last night myself. Our lass tidied the back up for me but I couldn't believe how easy it is with clippers.
I bought some Wahl cordless doobries that have colour coded guards.
Piece of piss.
I look fucking lush today like!
Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Re: QUICK QUESTION ? « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:10:44 PM »

I bought some Wahl cordless doobries that have colour coded guards.

Piece of piss.

I look fucking lush today like!





Cut mine last night myself. Our lass tidied the back up for me but I couldn't believe how easy it is with clippers.I bought some Wahl cordless doobries that have colour coded guards.Piece of piss.I look fucking lush today like!



I'M SURPRISED YOU NEVER USED THE STRIMMER YA SCRUFFY CUNT 😂😂😂
Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: QUICK QUESTION ? « Reply #3 on: Today at 05:39:24 PM »



Should use a cut-throat straight open razor instead like us hard ladz and that.
Logged

Logged

Logged

Tortured_Mind



Re: QUICK QUESTION ? « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:53:39 PM »





BE SOME RIGHT CLIPS COMING OUT THE FRONT DOOR IN 12 WEEKS





GLAD IVE GOT ME CLIPPERS WITH NO 1 2 AND 3 GUARDS





EL TWATTY WILL LOOK A RIGHT FUCKING MESS







OH HANG ON A MINUTE

WHICH CUNTS ON ERE ARE NOW GONNA HAVE TO GROW THEIR HAIR NOW THE BARBERS ARE SHUTBE SOME RIGHT CLIPS COMING OUT THE FRONT DOOR IN 12 WEEKSGLAD IVE GOT ME CLIPPERS WITH NO 1 2 AND 3 GUARDSEL TWATTY WILL LOOK A RIGHT FUCKING MESSOH HANG ON A MINUTE

I WAS JUST SAYING THE SAME MYSELF A FEW DAYS AGO.



I WAS JUST SAYING THE SAME MYSELF A FEW DAYS AGO.
MIGHT HAVE TO GIVE MESELF A BOWL CUT OR I'LL END UP LOOKING LIKE MAX WALL !!!
Logged

ZombieTits

Re: QUICK QUESTION ? « Reply #5 on: Today at 07:00:07 PM »





BE SOME RIGHT CLIPS COMING OUT THE FRONT DOOR IN 12 WEEKS





GLAD IVE GOT ME CLIPPERS WITH NO 1 2 AND 3 GUARDS





EL TWATTY WILL LOOK A RIGHT FUCKING MESS







OH HANG ON A MINUTE

WHICH CUNTS ON ERE ARE NOW GONNA HAVE TO GROW THEIR HAIR NOW THE BARBERS ARE SHUTBE SOME RIGHT CLIPS COMING OUT THE FRONT DOOR IN 12 WEEKSGLAD IVE GOT ME CLIPPERS WITH NO 1 2 AND 3 GUARDSEL TWATTY WILL LOOK A RIGHT FUCKING MESSOH HANG ON A MINUTE

Like you need a barbers ya bald bitch tittied racist clown 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍👍😂😂😂😂😂🍉🍉
Logged

Tortured_Mind



Re: QUICK QUESTION ? « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:11:55 PM »
Logged