March 25, 2020, 07:35:55 PM
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Today at 04:59:30 PM
WHICH CUNTS ON ERE ARE NOW GONNA HAVE TO GROW THEIR HAIR NOW THE BARBERS ARE SHUT    klins monkey


BE SOME RIGHT CLIPS COMING OUT THE FRONT DOOR IN 12 WEEKS   :like: :meltdown: :like:


GLAD IVE GOT ME CLIPPERS WITH NO 1 2 AND  3 GUARDS   :mido:


EL TWATTY WILL LOOK A RIGHT FUCKING MESS   :like: :matty: :matty: :matty: :like:



OH HANG ON A MINUTE   :alf: :nige: :lids:
TerryCochranesSocks
Reply #1 on: Today at 05:06:32 PM
Cut mine last night myself. Our lass tidied the back up for me but I couldn't believe how easy it is with clippers.
I bought some Wahl cordless doobries that have colour coded guards.
Piece of piss.
I look fucking lush today like!

 :duh:
LEON TROTSKY
Reply #2 on: Today at 05:10:44 PM
I'M SURPRISED YOU NEVER USED THE STRIMMER YA SCRUFFY CUNT  😂😂😂
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #3 on: Today at 05:39:24 PM
Should use a cut-throat straight open razor instead like us hard ladz and that.

 
Tortured_Mind
TM
Reply #4 on: Today at 05:53:39 PM
I WAS JUST SAYING THE SAME MYSELF A FEW DAYS AGO.

MIGHT HAVE TO GIVE MESELF A BOWL CUT OR I'LL END UP LOOKING LIKE MAX WALL !!!   mick
ZombieTits
Reply #5 on: Today at 07:00:07 PM
Like you need a barbers ya bald bitch tittied racist clown 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍👍😂😂😂😂😂🍉🍉
Tortured_Mind
Reply #6 on: Today at 07:11:55 PM
 mick
