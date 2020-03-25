QUICK QUESTION ? Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 25, 2020, 05:33:44 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board QUICK QUESTION ? Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: QUICK QUESTION ? (Read 44 times) LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 191 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... QUICK QUESTION ? « on: Today at 04:59:30 PM » WHICH CUNTS ON ERE ARE NOW GONNA HAVE TO GROW THEIR HAIR NOW THE BARBERS ARE SHUT BE SOME RIGHT CLIPS COMING OUT THE FRONT DOOR IN 12 WEEKS GLAD IVE GOT ME CLIPPERS WITH NO 1 2 AND 3 GUARDS EL TWATTY WILL LOOK A RIGHT FUCKING MESS OH HANG ON A MINUTE Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... TerryCochranesSocks Online Posts: 7 027 Pull your socks up Tel. Re: QUICK QUESTION ? « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:06:32 PM » Cut mine last night myself. Our lass tidied the back up for me but I couldn't believe how easy it is with clippers.I bought some Wahl cordless doobries that have colour coded guards.Piece of piss.I look fucking lush today like! Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 191 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: QUICK QUESTION ? « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:10:44 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 05:06:32 PMCut mine last night myself. Our lass tidied the back up for me but I couldn't believe how easy it is with clippers.I bought some Wahl cordless doobries that have colour coded guards.Piece of piss.I look fucking lush today like! I'M SURPRISED YOU NEVER USED THE STRIMMER YA SCRUFFY CUNT 😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...