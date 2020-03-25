QUICK QUESTION ?

March 25, 2020, 05:33:44 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: QUICK QUESTION ?
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 04:59:30 PM »
WHICH CUNTS ON ERE ARE NOW GONNA HAVE TO GROW THEIR HAIR NOW THE BARBERS ARE SHUT    klins monkey


BE SOME RIGHT CLIPS COMING OUT THE FRONT DOOR IN 12 WEEKS   :like: :meltdown: :like:


GLAD IVE GOT ME CLIPPERS WITH NO 1 2 AND  3 GUARDS   :mido:


EL TWATTY WILL LOOK A RIGHT FUCKING MESS   :like: :matty: :matty: :matty: :like:



OH HANG ON A MINUTE   :alf: :nige: :lids:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:06:32 PM »
Cut mine last night myself. Our lass tidied the back up for me but I couldn't believe how easy it is with clippers.
I bought some Wahl cordless doobries that have colour coded guards.
Piece of piss.
I look fucking lush today like!

 :duh:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:10:44 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 05:06:32 PM
Cut mine last night myself. Our lass tidied the back up for me but I couldn't believe how easy it is with clippers.
I bought some Wahl cordless doobries that have colour coded guards.
Piece of piss.
I look fucking lush today like!

 :duh:


I'M SURPRISED YOU NEVER USED THE STRIMMER YA SCRUFFY CUNT  😂😂😂
Logged
