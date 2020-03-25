LEON TROTSKY

LEON TROTSKY
QUICK QUESTION ?





BE SOME RIGHT CLIPS COMING OUT THE FRONT DOOR IN 12 WEEKS





GLAD IVE GOT ME CLIPPERS WITH NO 1 2 AND 3 GUARDS





EL TWATTY WILL LOOK A RIGHT FUCKING MESS







TerryCochranesSocks

TerryCochranesSocks
Re: QUICK QUESTION ?

I bought some Wahl cordless doobries that have colour coded guards.

Piece of piss.

I look fucking lush today like!



Cut mine last night myself. Our lass tidied the back up for me but I couldn't believe how easy it is with clippers.
I bought some Wahl cordless doobries that have colour coded guards.
Piece of piss.
I look fucking lush today like!