Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus?

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 31, 2020, 02:09:56 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus?  (Read 1077 times)
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 216


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:21:40 AM »
A singer on the North East Club scene from Barnard castle

Heres hoping everyone gets to read this...... at this moment in time my husband of very nearly 16 years is very very ill in ITU with suspected corvid19.  We have been together for 25 years. Neither of us would claim to be easy to live with but we have shared a huge amount of good and bad. Lets hope we can continue.  He is in an induced coma so they can regulate his breathing.  Thank god for the nhs. No visitors but I know theyll be doing their best for him.

Update last night.


Hi guys it's not the news we where hoping for Dr said there's been no improvement he is fully relying on ventilator and there's been no improvement the several days he has been in and it's affecting the rest of his body now so they will be sitting down tomorrow to make the decision on what to do let's hope he kicks it's arse over night come on dad
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 563



View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:25:52 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:06:37 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 27, 2020, 09:33:50 PM
I dont really care what impression you have of me - you have been caught out not even reading a linked article so your opinion is jaundiced.  Im just researching and digging during a bizarre period of our lives.  Not saying I am 100% correct but I accept I am skeptical of any government info. My professional life has taken me into politics ... very little is trustworthy, believe me.

So assuming you are right, and the govt are not telling the truth. Why? What are they going to gain from the country going into recession? And what about all the other countries in shutdown? Are you suggesting the govts of multiple countries are in conspiracy over this? And what about the Dr's & Nurses working to the point of collapse in Italy - are they in on this as well?

 


Bernie - hopefully I am right and those behaving as shitbins are wrong, and not for one upmanship. Absolutely not as a lethal pandemic would be disastrous for all.

Firstly start with the premise governments do not tell you the full truth.

I was initially spooked by the pandemic and I could sense the fear in Boris et al. They were being driven by science, absolutely blindly because of the lack of information and have taken measures reflective of a worst case scenario. A brave risky decision given the impact it would have on the economy. For this they need applauding.

Over the course of time it is becoming increasingly clear that the virulence and deadliness of the virus is not as bad as initially feared. They are now in back track mode, justifying and defending their decision. The scientists now have facial leakage as they know they've misled the government and the MPs are self congratulatory. Expect an increase in te deaths soon enough as it needs to run for another few weeks. Then everyone will pat themselves on the back.

Nobody knows how fatal this virus is. One thing is clear it is not 10%. Best guesses (because there is not enough testing data) is much less than 1% which is on a par with flu. If it was 10% we can expect someone from the cabinet dying from C19 because they all seem to have it, for some reason.  
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 404


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:46:29 AM »
Why dont people understand that the measures the government and everybody else have taken, will be the reason the death toll isnt as bad as initially predicted?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 080


View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Today at 09:48:52 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:46:29 AM
Why dont people understand that the measures the government and everybody else have taken, will be the reason the death toll isnt as bad as initially predicted?

INCUBATION PERIOD

say it with me:

INCUBATION PERIOD

THE PERIOD BETWEEN A PATIENT CONTRACTING THE VIRUS AND SHOWING SYMPTOMS.

Its 3 weeks to a month, so fuck all the government has done will have had chance to take affect - Why don't you understand that?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 404


View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Today at 09:57:45 AM »
Thats exactly why people are still presenting at hospital with infections and dying, the daily death rate is still on an upward trend.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 080


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Today at 10:01:23 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:57:45 AM
Thats exactly why people are still presenting at hospital with infections and dying, the daily death rate is still on an upward trend.

No, it's not.

March 27 - 181 deaths
March 28th - 260 deaths
March 29th - 209 deaths
March 30th - 180 deaths

Its peaked and now on the way down, about a week early for government measures to have had an impact.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 467


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #56 on: Today at 10:03:15 AM »
Watch and learn from the master Gramsci lad.

I even stir shit when I don't try.



 



 :alastair:
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 404


View Profile
« Reply #57 on: Today at 10:05:31 AM »
Ok then Bob, if youre that confident, if the number of daily deaths never increases on the previous day till this is over I will leave this board forever, if it does, you leave the board. Deal?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 736


View Profile
« Reply #58 on: Today at 10:07:02 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:48:52 AM
INCUBATION PERIOD

THE PERIOD BETWEEN A PATIENT CONTRACTING THE VIRUS AND SHOWING SYMPTOMS.

Its 3 weeks to a month, so fuck all the government has done will have had chance to take affect - Why don't you understand that?



Where have you got this from?


All sources Ive read have said its from 5 days up to 2 weeks?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 467


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #59 on: Today at 10:07:10 AM »
No need for anyone to be leaving boys. It is just a discussion.
A heated one maybe, but still just a discussion.



 :like:
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 563



View Profile
« Reply #60 on: Today at 10:37:18 AM »
Project Assuage has commenced

To herd the hard of thinking and get the country back on the road
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 080


View Profile
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:52:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:07:02 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:48:52 AM
INCUBATION PERIOD

THE PERIOD BETWEEN A PATIENT CONTRACTING THE VIRUS AND SHOWING SYMPTOMS.

Its 3 weeks to a month, so fuck all the government has done will have had chance to take affect - Why don't you understand that?



Where have you got this from?


All sources Ive read have said its from 5 days up to 2 weeks?

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/people-dying-covid-19-caught-18008273

For those who do not recover but die, data from China suggests this takes around another four days. The tragic deaths today will be from people infected roughly a month ago. It is inevitable that there will be more tragedies for families ahead."

But muh government measures....... mcl
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 404


View Profile
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:58:16 PM »
Youre arguing with yourself Bob, are you talking about incubation period or time it takes to die from it?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 080


View Profile
« Reply #63 on: Today at 02:02:48 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:58:16 PM
Youre arguing with yourself Bob, are you talking about incubation period or time it takes to die from it?

The point I'm making, as you well fucking know, is that government restrictions on movement have not been in place long enough to reduce the number of deaths from Covid 19.

But clearly the number of deaths has decreased.

Maybe they'll go back up, maybe they won't.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 