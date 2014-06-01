A singer on the North East Club scene from Barnard castle Heres hoping everyone gets to read this...... at this moment in time my husband of very nearly 16 years is very very ill in ITU with suspected corvid19. We have been together for 25 years. Neither of us would claim to be easy to live with but we have shared a huge amount of good and bad. Lets hope we can continue. He is in an induced coma so they can regulate his breathing. Thank god for the nhs. No visitors but I know theyll be doing their best for him. Update last night. Hi guys it's not the news we where hoping for Dr said there's been no improvement he is fully relying on ventilator and there's been no improvement the several days he has been in and it's affecting the rest of his body now so they will be sitting down tomorrow to make the decision on what to do let's hope he kicks it's arse over night come on dad

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 563







Posts: 8 563 Re: Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus? « Reply #51 on: Today at 09:25:52 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:06:37 AM Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 27, 2020, 09:33:50 PM I dont really care what impression you have of me - you have been caught out not even reading a linked article so your opinion is jaundiced. Im just researching and digging during a bizarre period of our lives. Not saying I am 100% correct but I accept I am skeptical of any government info. My professional life has taken me into politics ... very little is trustworthy, believe me.



So assuming you are right, and the govt are not telling the truth. Why? What are they going to gain from the country going into recession? And what about all the other countries in shutdown? Are you suggesting the govts of multiple countries are in conspiracy over this? And what about the Dr's & Nurses working to the point of collapse in Italy - are they in on this as well?







So assuming you are right, and the govt are not telling the truth. Why? What are they going to gain from the country going into recession? And what about all the other countries in shutdown? Are you suggesting the govts of multiple countries are in conspiracy over this? And what about the Dr's & Nurses working to the point of collapse in Italy - are they in on this as well?

Bernie - hopefully I am right and those behaving as shitbins are wrong, and not for one upmanship. Absolutely not as a lethal pandemic would be disastrous for all.



Firstly start with the premise governments do not tell you the full truth.



I was initially spooked by the pandemic and I could sense the fear in Boris et al. They were being driven by science, absolutely blindly because of the lack of information and have taken measures reflective of a worst case scenario. A brave risky decision given the impact it would have on the economy. For this they need applauding.



Over the course of time it is becoming increasingly clear that the virulence and deadliness of the virus is not as bad as initially feared. They are now in back track mode, justifying and defending their decision. The scientists now have facial leakage as they know they've misled the government and the MPs are self congratulatory. Expect an increase in te deaths soon enough as it needs to run for another few weeks. Then everyone will pat themselves on the back.



Nobody knows how fatal this virus is. One thing is clear it is not 10%. Best guesses (because there is not enough testing data) is much less than 1% which is on a par with flu. If it was 10% we can expect someone from the cabinet dying from C19 because they all seem to have it, for some reason.



Bernie - hopefully I am right and those behaving as shitbins are wrong, and not for one upmanship. Absolutely not as a lethal pandemic would be disastrous for all.Firstly start with the premise governments do not tell you the full truth.I was initially spooked by the pandemic and I could sense the fear in Boris et al. They were being driven by science, absolutely blindly because of the lack of information and have taken measures reflective of a worst case scenario. A brave risky decision given the impact it would have on the economy. For this they need applauding.Over the course of time it is becoming increasingly clear that the virulence and deadliness of the virus is not as bad as initially feared. They are now in back track mode, justifying and defending their decision. The scientists now have facial leakage as they know they've misled the government and the MPs are self congratulatory. Expect an increase in te deaths soon enough as it needs to run for another few weeks. Then everyone will pat themselves on the back.Nobody knows how fatal this virus is. One thing is clear it is not 10%. Best guesses (because there is not enough testing data) is much less than 1% which is on a par with flu. If it was 10% we can expect someone from the cabinet dying from C19 because they all seem to have it, for some reason. Logged