ComeOnBoro.com Message Board

Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus?

Author Topic: Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus? (Read 279 times)

Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 936

Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus?
« on: Yesterday at 03:38:10 PM »

Do you know anyone who knows anyone who has the virus?It's a no on both counts for me.Heard of plenty of reports of folk "self isolating" but I couldn't name you a single person who has or had this virus yet outside of what the media is reporting.

Logged

TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 029

Re: Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:44:15 PM »

Prince Charles.

Logged

Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 936

Re: Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:10:53 PM »

Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 03:44:15 PMPrince Charles.But anyone in the real world? Friends or family? Co-workers? Acquaintances?

Logged

El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 40 663

Re: Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:21:02 PM »

Yes.

Logged

Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 936

Re: Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:25:51 PM »

Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:21:02 PMYes. Tested? Or just cold and flu like symptoms?

Logged

tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 308

Re: Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:43:08 AM »

Logged

Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 463

Re: Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:03:44 AM »

Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:21:02 PMYes. was he coughing over your back?

Logged

CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 13 249

Re: Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:49:32 AM »

Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:03:44 AMQuote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:21:02 PMYes. was he coughing over your back?He said he had sneezed.And it was snot.Warm snot.

Logged

LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 73 202

Re: Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:50:02 AM »

Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:21:02 PMYes.

Logged

Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 999

Re: Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:42:33 AM »

Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:25:51 PMQuote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:21:02 PMYes. Tested? Or just cold and flu like symptoms? How the fuck would we know anyone with CV if the UK are not testing unless you are in hospital with symptoms

Logged

Steve Göldby Mountain King
Online
Posts: 9 707

Re: Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:14:27 AM »

I know three people who say they have it, but I have very serious doubts about all three and reckon they are just attention seeking.