Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus?

March 26, 2020, 09:15:08 AM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus?  (Read 279 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Yesterday at 03:38:10 PM »
Do you know anyone who knows anyone who has the virus?

It's a no on both counts for me.

Heard of plenty of reports of folk "self isolating" but I couldn't name you a single person who has or had this virus yet outside of what the media is reporting.
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:44:15 PM »
Prince Charles.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:10:53 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 03:44:15 PM
Prince Charles.

But anyone in the real world? Friends or family? Co-workers? Acquaintances?

El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:21:02 PM »
Yes.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:25:51 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:21:02 PM
Yes.

Tested? Or just cold and flu like symptoms?
tunstall
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:43:08 AM »
 :pd:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:03:44 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:21:02 PM
Yes.

was he coughing over your back?
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:49:32 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:03:44 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:21:02 PM
Yes.

was he coughing over your back?

He said he had sneezed.

And it was snot.

Warm snot.









 klins
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:50:02 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:21:02 PM
Yes.



 
Gramsci
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:42:33 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:25:51 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:21:02 PM
Yes.

Tested? Or just cold and flu like symptoms?


How the fuck would we know anyone with CV if the UK are not testing unless you are in hospital with symptoms  rava
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:14:27 AM »
I know three people who say they have it, but I have very serious doubts about all three and reckon they are just attention seeking.

 :unlike:
