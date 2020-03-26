Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus?

March 26, 2020, 07:39:13 AM
Author Topic: Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus?  (Read 227 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 936


« on: Yesterday at 03:38:10 PM »
Do you know anyone who knows anyone who has the virus?

It's a no on both counts for me.

Heard of plenty of reports of folk "self isolating" but I couldn't name you a single person who has or had this virus yet outside of what the media is reporting.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 029


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:44:15 PM »
Prince Charles.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 936


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:10:53 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 03:44:15 PM
Prince Charles.

But anyone in the real world? Friends or family? Co-workers? Acquaintances?

Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 663


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:21:02 PM »
Yes.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 936


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:25:51 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:21:02 PM
Yes.

Tested? Or just cold and flu like symptoms?
Logged
tunstall
Posts: 3 305


« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:43:08 AM »
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 462



« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:03:44 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:21:02 PM
Yes.

was he coughing over your back?
Logged
