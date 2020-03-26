Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus? Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 26, 2020, 07:39:13 AM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus? Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus? (Read 227 times) Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 1 936 Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus? « on: Yesterday at 03:38:10 PM » Do you know anyone who knows anyone who has the virus?It's a no on both counts for me.Heard of plenty of reports of folk "self isolating" but I couldn't name you a single person who has or had this virus yet outside of what the media is reporting. Logged TerryCochranesSocks Offline Posts: 7 029 Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:44:15 PM » Prince Charles. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 1 936 Re: Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:10:53 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 03:44:15 PMPrince Charles.But anyone in the real world? Friends or family? Co-workers? Acquaintances? Logged El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 663 Re: Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus? « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:21:02 PM » Yes. Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 1 936 Re: Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus? « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:25:51 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:21:02 PMYes. Tested? Or just cold and flu like symptoms? Logged tunstall Offline Posts: 3 305 Re: Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus? « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:43:08 AM » Logged Wee_Willie Offline Posts: 8 462 Re: Does anyone know anyone with Coronavirus? « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:03:44 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:21:02 PMYes. was he coughing over your back? Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...