CAPS DAVE

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 25, 2020, 03:27:21 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: CAPS DAVE  (Read 127 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 184


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:23:30 PM »
HE IS ON MY FACEBOOK I KNOW THAT FOR A FACT  👍

MAKING OUT TO BE A FRIEND BUT REALLY DOESNT LIKE ME..... BUT HASNT GOT THE BALLS TO LET ME KNOW WHO HE IS. 👎

NOW THAT IS A PROPER SHITHOUSE  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
evilghost
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 636


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:24:42 PM »
So you add people you dont know ?
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 337


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:29:19 PM »
Im not on your Facebook you barmy fucker, what even makes you say that?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 184


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:32:14 PM »
Quote from: evilghost on Today at 01:24:42 PM
So you add people you dont know ?


I KNOW EVERYONE ON MY FACEBOOK..... CAPS DAVE WILL NOT REVEAL HIS REAL NAME SO I DONT KNOW WHICH ONE HE IS... READ THE THREAD AGAIN YA THICK CUNT  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
evilghost
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 636


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:37:49 PM »
Sorry read it how you mean now
I stand corrected
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 661


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:37:57 PM »
Im not on your Facebook, and I only have one username on here, both facts.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 184


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:41:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:37:57 PM
Im not on your Facebook, and I only have one username on here, both facts.


YOU BLOCKED ME BEFORE I COULD FIND YOU  👍

CAPIO WARNED YOU I WAS ON YA TAIL  👍😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 661


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:59:01 PM »
You already tried to add me as a friend



Cant even keep up with your own bullshit anymore  souey souey lost
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 184


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:04:27 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:59:01 PM
You already tried to add me as a friend



Cant even keep up with your own bullshit anymore  souey souey lost


YEAH YOU BLOCKED ME SO I NEVER KNEW WHERE YOU WERE HIDING.... CAPIO TOLD YOU TO BLOCK ME  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 473

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:13:45 PM »
I am Capio
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 024


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:16:57 PM »
Spartacus, surely.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 