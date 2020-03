Bernie

Posts: 5 147 Sadique Khan « on: Today at 01:18:25 PM » Has been told by the government to reverse his cuts to the number of tubes running, as people are having to cram into the reduced number of services.



He's refused.



We are in a crisis situation now. It's time the government stepped in and relived him of his powers. Simply temporarily strip the position of it's authority and take control from central government.



Re: Sadique Khan « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:47:05 PM »



Might be a decent scrap actually but I reckon Khan would use a very ironic "tube's not running properly" excuse for his no-show.





Right - we showed the world how to solve disputes today so the obvious thing to do is Boris and Khan, Hyde Park, 2pm, whoever doesn't show up loses.Might be a decent scrap actually but I reckon Khan would use a very ironic "tube's not running properly" excuse for his no-show.

Re: Sadique Khan « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:48:23 PM » Boris would send the chancellor instead as he's better at the detail stuff.

Re: Sadique Khan « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:04:48 PM » Shut all the mosques as well why your at it

Re: Sadique Khan « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:46:52 PM » Has no-one in London got a tractor?

Re: Sadique Khan « Reply #7 on: Today at 04:53:38 PM » Mosques are closed but it's a bit too late. The conversion of excel building into a temporary hospital n same borough as the whitechapel mosque is no coincidence. Those muzzies have been infested with this disease.but haven't heeded the govt warnings. Hope they get better soon as uber needs them!