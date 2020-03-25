While the British public is under house arrest

March 25, 2020, 10:43:55 AM
Author Topic: While the British public is under house arrest  (Read 40 times)
Bobupanddown
Online Online

Posts: 1 924


« on: Today at 10:17:44 AM »
Anyone from the most contagious parts of the planet can fly straight into London, no quarantine, no self isolation no checks.

This is a national disgrace.

https://mobile.twitter.com/walksies/status/1242493958154051584
El Capitan
Online Online

Posts: 40 650


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:25:50 AM »
If you really put your mind to it, Bob, Im sure this is another issue you can get sorted by posting about it incessantly on here  :like: :like: :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Online Online

Posts: 1 924


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:38:40 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:25:50 AM
If you really put your mind to it, Bob, Im sure this is another issue you can get sorted by posting about it incessantly on here  :like: :like: :like:

Just like your mob deal with the evil Tories by posting on Bore-Me?
Wee_Willie
Online Online

Posts: 8 459



« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:40:57 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:25:50 AM
If you really put your mind to it, Bob, Im sure this is another issue you can get sorted by posting about it incessantly on here  :like: :like: :like:

Does sharing information about issues = being a crusader to sort at that particular issue.

I better be careful what I share from now on
