March 25, 2020, 01:12:00 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: Southern Cross Car Park Today - EYE OF THE TIGER
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #50 on: Today at 11:09:57 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 11:07:56 AM
LOOK WHAT YOU'VE GONE AND STARTED HERE STEVE !!!

THEY WILL HAVE TO KEEP THE REQUIRED DISTANCE OF 6FT APART !!!    oleary

YOU NOT SEEN MY ROUNDHOUSE KICKS THEN ?

😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
« Reply #51 on: Today at 11:10:13 AM »
Thats because youre old and your eyes are probably failing.

Was that picture taken today, yes or no? Simple question really.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #52 on: Today at 11:23:15 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:10:13 AM
Thats because youre old and your eyes are probably failing.

Was that picture taken today, yes or no? Simple question really.

TURN UP AT HIGH NOON AND I WILL TELL YOU 👍

AND MY MINCES ARE FINE..... NO PINTS IN THAT PICTURE 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
« Reply #53 on: Today at 11:28:01 AM »
Thats a no then, cheers Lids  :like:
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #54 on: Today at 11:29:48 AM »
Hey Steve can i run the official book on the smartin' in Marton?????????..................
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #55 on: Today at 11:31:06 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:28:01 AM
Thats a no then, cheers Lids  :like:

SO WHERE'S THIS PINT LAD ?


🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺

I GET SOME FUCKING GREGORY PECKS IF I WAS YOU  😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
nekder365
« Reply #56 on: Today at 11:31:39 AM »
P.S. RSN has gone rather quiet.....Must be at his "army" barracks.................
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #57 on: Today at 11:31:43 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:05:55 AM

 New Bob.


 mick

Fuck'n watch it!
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #58 on: Today at 11:32:51 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:31:06 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:28:01 AM
Thats a no then, cheers Lids  :like:

SO WHERE'S THIS PINT LAD ?


🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺

I GET SOME FUCKING GREGORY PECKS IF I WAS YOU  😂😂😂

If it was today you would have already said, rumbled again Lids.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
TM
« Reply #59 on: Today at 11:36:08 AM »
I HOPE NO MORE THAN TWO TURN UP AT THE CAR PARK AT THE SAME TIME !!!   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #60 on: Today at 11:37:04 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:32:51 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:31:06 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:28:01 AM
Thats a no then, cheers Lids  :like:

SO WHERE'S THIS PINT LAD ?


🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺

I GET SOME FUCKING GREGORY PECKS IF I WAS YOU  😂😂😂

If it was today you would have already said, rumbled again Lids.



I DON'T NEED TO SAY FUCK ALL... APART FROM WHERE IS THIS PINT GLASS YOU THINK YOU CAN SEE 👎😂👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
nekder365
« Reply #61 on: Today at 11:37:32 AM »
The opening odds.........

Leon "The Fighting Bald" Trotsky   8/13

Robshrug "The Big Spoon" Nicholls   Any price you want.............
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #62 on: Today at 11:42:00 AM »
Youll be able to meet up with Woodgates dad Lids, dont think the departed are covered in the new social distancing legislation  :beer:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
TM
« Reply #63 on: Today at 11:42:23 AM »
IT'LL HAVE TO BE BEHIND CLOSED DOORS !!!    
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #64 on: Today at 11:43:54 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:42:00 AM
Youll be able to meet up with Woodgates dad Lids, dont think the departed are covered in the new social distancing legislation  :beer:


IT WOULD BE NICE IF HE TAPS ME ON THE SHOULDER AGAIN AND HAS A QUICK WORD IN MY SHELL  👍😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #65 on: Today at 11:48:49 AM »
Lidds you actually gonna turn up this time? I'm gonna fucking milk them fat tits of yours lad!
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #66 on: Today at 11:57:23 AM »
Can I just advise both protagonists not to wear heavy battery powered outfits walking to the Cross.
We don't want Wilder type excuses afterwards.

Good luck and may the best man win.

 :like:


 
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #67 on: Today at 11:57:59 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:08:54 AM
I CAN'T SEE NO FUCKING PINTS  👎🍺🍺🍺👎

DAFT CUNT 😂

Neither do I.

Rattled, definitely.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #68 on: Today at 11:58:58 AM »
I can't either.

 :jowo1:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Steve Göldby
« Reply #69 on: Today at 11:59:42 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:29:48 AM
Hey Steve can i run the official book on the smartin' in Marton?????????..................

Yeah, of course - get it up and running 'cos we've ony got an hour to go.

I'll have a score on a Liddle win by no-show, whatever odds you can give me.  
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #70 on: Today at 12:00:03 PM »
Wanking makes you blind.




 
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #71 on: Today at 12:00:13 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:57:59 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:08:54 AM
I CAN'T SEE NO FUCKING PINTS  👎🍺🍺🍺👎

DAFT CUNT 😂

Neither do I.

Rattled, definitely.

Whos rattled? If you think that picture was taken at 8.30 this morning youre dafter than Lids.
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #72 on: Today at 12:00:18 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 11:48:49 AM
Lidds you actually gonna turn up this time? I'm gonna fucking milk them fat tits of yours lad!
In response to your pm Rob........Divvy......
Logged
Steve Göldby
« Reply #73 on: Today at 12:02:04 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 11:36:08 AM
I HOPE NO MORE THAN TWO TURN UP AT THE CAR PARK AT THE SAME TIME !!!   

Normal social distancing rules and all that bollocks are not applicable to this as it's in the public interest.

Get yourself there man - it will be a blast. 
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #74 on: Today at 12:03:40 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:59:42 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:29:48 AM
Hey Steve can i run the official book on the smartin' in Marton?????????..................

Yeah, of course - get it up and running 'cos we've ony got an hour to go.

I'll have a score on a Liddle win by no-show, whatever odds you can give me.  
Im not silly Steve not offering no show......No show= No bet (stakes returned as a free bet).......
Logged
Steve Göldby
« Reply #75 on: Today at 12:04:59 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:00:13 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:57:59 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:08:54 AM
I CAN'T SEE NO FUCKING PINTS  👎🍺🍺🍺👎

DAFT CUNT 😂

Neither do I.

Rattled, definitely.

Whos rattled? If you think that picture was taken at 8.30 this morning youre dafter than Lids.

As daft as someone who believes there are pints in the photo, just because you said they are when they are very obviously not.

 :basil:
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #76 on: Today at 12:08:14 PM »
Look under the mans arm, over Lids right shoulder.

Lids said they were sat drinking cans at 8.30 this morning...
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #77 on: Today at 12:09:01 PM »
What were all those people doing in the beer garden? Hope you sent them packing Lids 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #78 on: Today at 12:10:36 PM »
Two nice hanging baskets for the time of year behind Lids. :lids:
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #79 on: Today at 12:10:44 PM »
Forensic analysis of the original photograph has confirmed there are no pint glasses.  
Logged
CoB scum
nekder365
« Reply #80 on: Today at 12:11:44 PM »
Any undercard?????
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #81 on: Today at 12:13:03 PM »
Rik vs a quadruple sausage bun
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #82 on: Today at 12:13:12 PM »
Or is it winner stays on???
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #83 on: Today at 12:15:25 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:13:03 PM
Rik vs a quadruple sausage bun
Sorry Rik but thats funny........
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #84 on: Today at 12:18:41 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:13:03 PM
Rik vs a quadruple sausage bun

 monkey monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #85 on: Today at 12:30:35 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:13:03 PM
Rik vs a quadruple sausage bun



The cunt would want seconds  :ponce:
Logged
Steboro
« Reply #86 on: Today at 12:39:42 PM »
Is this happening then? 
Logged
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:43:16 PM »
Leaving my house now lidds, make sure you give your Mrs a kiss because she probably isn't gonna see you again, she will probably be shacked up with a Boro taxis employee by 1700 kid  :ponce:
Logged
Steve Göldby
« Reply #88 on: Today at 12:46:03 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 12:43:16 PM
Leaving my house now lidds, make sure you give your Mrs a kiss because she probably isn't gonna see you again, she will probably be shacked up with a Boro taxis employee by 1700 kid  :ponce:

Post the photo as soon as you get there.   :like:
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #89 on: Today at 12:46:22 PM »
If you dont come back, Lids, can I have your collection of pound shop Buddhas?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Steboro
« Reply #90 on: Today at 12:48:12 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:46:03 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 12:43:16 PM
Leaving my house now lidds, make sure you give your Mrs a kiss because she probably isn't gonna see you again, she will probably be shacked up with a Boro taxis employee by 1700 kid  :ponce:

Post the photo as soon as you get there.   :like:

Expect a photo off the internet or an excuse.
Logged
Steve Göldby
« Reply #91 on: Today at 12:50:00 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 12:48:12 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:46:03 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 12:43:16 PM
Leaving my house now lidds, make sure you give your Mrs a kiss because she probably isn't gonna see you again, she will probably be shacked up with a Boro taxis employee by 1700 kid  :ponce:

Post the photo as soon as you get there.   :like:

Expect a photo off the internet or an excuse.

The price for a no-show is a banning so we'll see how we go...
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #92 on: Today at 12:50:51 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 12:43:16 PM
Leaving my house now lidds, make sure you give your Mrs a kiss because she probably isn't gonna see you again, she will probably be shacked up with a Boro taxis employee by 1700 kid  :ponce:
Dont forget your other personalities Rob.............
Logged
RedSteel
Posts: 9 199

UTB


« Reply #93 on: Today at 12:51:02 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:05:47 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:33:12 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:32:00 AM
Lids caught bullshitting again shocker.

Go to the Cross and prove he is then. You might as well because you're next after today's big event...

Im not turning up anywhere to fight a grandad off the internet, so I will save you the bother, if youre going to ban me or in fact just say you dont want me to use this board anymore then just say and I wont, simple.

 

 
Logged
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #94 on: Today at 12:57:23 PM »
Well where's lidds?
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #95 on: Today at 12:58:47 PM »
Has he turned up???? 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
« Reply #96 on: Today at 01:01:15 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 12:57:23 PM
Well where's lidds?
You must live next door to the cross the time it took ya.....................
Logged
Skinz
« Reply #97 on: Today at 01:02:50 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 10:19:11 AM
THINGS ARE GETTING SERIOUS...
Logged
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #98 on: Today at 01:04:08 PM »
I do live close yes, near gypsy lane train station, Steve I have a pic but it says file too large? Can someone educate me how to upload
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #99 on: Today at 01:08:38 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 01:04:08 PM
I do live close yes, near gypsy lane train station, Steve I have a pic but it says file too large? Can someone educate me how to upload

STOP BULSHITTING.... I'M THERE NOW  👍👊👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
