Mountain KingPosts: 9 694 Southern Cross Car Park Today - EYE OF THE TIGER « on: Today at 09:16:12 AM » Difficult times call for difficult solutions and today marks a major step in the fight to improve the Board. We have a major dispute going on and today it gets sorted.



So today there will be a meet in the Cross car park between Lids and the poster known as Robshrugnichols.



This is the official 'Big Fight' thread where you can organise what time you are meeting, give us the build up and post any action highlights. Please also post a picture of yourselves in the car park.



Failure to show up will prove you are a shithouse coward and will result in a permanent banning from here.



Let battle commence. Eye of the tiger...

Posts: 4 321 Re: Southern Cross Car Park Today - EYE OF THE TIGER « Reply #16 on: Today at 09:45:10 AM »



Ive only got one account on here, never had another, thats a fact.If youre going to pretend youre somewhere look at the picture a little more closely first



Posts: 408 Re: Southern Cross Car Park Today - EYE OF THE TIGER « Reply #26 on: Today at 10:08:37 AM » Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 09:54:57 AM

Lidds I will be there kid

Give over shrug...you're heading down a blind alley....if you were tough enough to meet him... you'd have met him long before now.... win or lose.



Give over shrug...you're heading down a blind alley....if you were tough enough to meet him... you'd have met him long before now.... win or lose.

Towesy is a mad cunt on here at times but he's always been a game cunt in reality.... even though he should calm down a bit at his age. My money is on Towesy should shrug even turn up..