March 25, 2020, 10:43:38 AM
Author Topic: Southern Cross Car Park Today - EYE OF THE TIGER  (Read 237 times)
Steve Göldby
« on: Today at 09:16:12 AM »
Difficult times call for difficult solutions and today marks a major step in the fight to improve the Board. We have a major dispute going on and today it gets sorted.

So today there will be a meet in the Cross car park between Lids and the poster known as Robshrugnichols.

This is the official 'Big Fight' thread where you can organise what time you are meeting, give us the build up and post any action highlights. Please also post a picture of yourselves in the car park.

Failure to show up will prove you are a shithouse coward and will result in a permanent banning from here.

Let battle commence. Eye of the tiger...
 
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:21:10 AM »


I'M ALREADY THERE I WILL GIVE IT TILL 9.👍

BE BACK AT 11 IF HE DOES NOT SHOW  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:22:03 AM »
I will walk to The cross about mid day  :like: I'll have lidds lactating like new mother  :ponce:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:23:59 AM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 09:22:03 AM
I will walk to The cross about mid day  :like: I'll have lidds lactating like new mother  :ponce:


MAKE IT HIGH NOON    :like: :like:



I WILL RAG YOU ALL OVER LIKE  A KIDS FUCKING TOY   
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:25:09 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:21:10 AM


I'M ALREADY THERE I WILL GIVE IT TILL 9.👍

BE BACK AT 11 IF HE DOES NOT SHOW  👍

Youve fucked that up Lids
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:30:59 AM »
Magic - it's really happening! Hope we get it on video!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4jW2lnC6D9E
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:31:07 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:25:09 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:21:10 AM


I'M ALREADY THERE I WILL GIVE IT TILL 9.👍

BE BACK AT 11 IF HE DOES NOT SHOW  👍

Youve fucked that up Lids

BACK AT 12 DAFT LAD. 👍

WHICH TROLL ARE YOU TODAY.?
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:32:00 AM »
Lids caught bullshitting again shocker.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:32:31 AM »
DRONECAM ONLINE!
CoB scum
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:33:12 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:32:00 AM
Lids caught bullshitting again shocker.

Go to the Cross and prove he is then. You might as well because you're next after today's big event...
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:35:34 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:33:12 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:32:00 AM
Lids caught bullshitting again shocker.

Go to the Cross and prove he is then. You might as well because you're next after today's big event...

FILL HIM IN AND I WILL KILL 3 BIRDS WITH ONE PUNCH  👍😂😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:36:27 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 09:32:31 AM
DRONECAM ONLINE!



We can use the PPV revenue to buy a new clock  :nige:
CapsDave
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:38:15 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:33:12 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:32:00 AM
Lids caught bullshitting again shocker.

Go to the Cross and prove he is then. You might as well because you're next after today's big event...

Theres a fella in the picture behind him with a fucking pint  :beer:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:40:57 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:38:15 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:33:12 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:32:00 AM
Lids caught bullshitting again shocker.

Go to the Cross and prove he is then. You might as well because you're next after today's big event...

Theres a fella in the picture behind him with a fucking pint  :beer:

AYE I TOLD THE CUNT OFF.... GOT A CARRY OUT AND SAT IN THE BEER GARDEN 👎 JUST CHASED THE CUNT 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:41:46 AM »
 
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:43:13 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:41:46 AM


I WILL BE BACK AT HIGH NOON..... TURN UP IM. SURE I CAN TAKE YOU BOTH TOGETHER 👍

OH YOU ARE THE SAME PERSON... SILLY ME  👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:45:10 AM »
Ive only got one account on here, never had another, thats a fact.

If youre going to pretend youre somewhere look at the picture a little more closely first 
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:54:57 AM »
Lidds I will be there kid  :like:
El Capitan
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:00:48 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:43:13 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:41:46 AM


I WILL BE BACK AT HIGH NOON..... TURN UP IM. SURE I CAN TAKE YOU BOTH TOGETHER 👍

OH YOU ARE THE SAME PERSON... SILLY ME  👎



Which part of STAY AT HOME do you not understand 😡😡😡😡😡👎👎👎👎👊👊👊😡😡😡😡😡
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:01:32 AM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 09:54:57 AM
Lidds I will be there kid  :like:

You need to post a picture to prove it.  :like:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:02:44 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:00:48 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:43:13 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:41:46 AM


I WILL BE BACK AT HIGH NOON..... TURN UP IM. SURE I CAN TAKE YOU BOTH TOGETHER 👍

OH YOU ARE THE SAME PERSON... SILLY ME  👎



Which part of STAY AT HOME do you not understand 😡😡😡😡😡👎👎👎👎👊👊👊😡😡😡😡😡

No - bollocks - this is essential and in the public interest. Any cops show up, give them my number and I will deal. This is happening!
El Capitan
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:03:55 AM »
 monkey monkey



Should I go and live stream for you Steve? Can do my shopping next door after  :homer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:05:47 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:33:12 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:32:00 AM
Lids caught bullshitting again shocker.

Go to the Cross and prove he is then. You might as well because you're next after today's big event...

Im not turning up anywhere to fight a grandad off the internet, so I will save you the bother, if youre going to ban me or in fact just say you dont want me to use this board anymore then just say and I wont, simple.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:06:33 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:03:55 AM
monkey monkey



Should I go and live stream for you Steve? Can do my shopping next door after  :homer:

WHO WILL CARRY IT FOR YOU WHEN YOU HAVE 2 BROKEN ARMS ?
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:06:56 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:03:55 AM
monkey monkey



Should I go and live stream for you Steve? Can do my shopping next door after  :homer:

If you could, that would be brilliant.  :like:

I have to go out and won't be back online until about 1.00pm. I wish I could be there to see this...  
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:08:01 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:05:47 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:33:12 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:32:00 AM
Lids caught bullshitting again shocker.

Go to the Cross and prove he is then. You might as well because you're next after today's big event...

Im not turning up anywhere to fight a grandad off the internet, so I will save you the bother, if youre going to ban me or in fact just say you dont want me to use this board anymore then just say and I wont, simple.




  charles
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
headset
« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:08:37 AM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 09:54:57 AM
Lidds I will be there kid  :like:

Give over shrug...you're heading down a blind alley....if you were tough enough to meet him... you'd have met him long before now.... win or lose. :like:

Towesy is a mad cunt on here at times but he's always been a game cunt in reality.... even though he should calm down a bit at his age. My money is on Towesy should shrug even turn up..
El Capitan
« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:09:44 AM »
Game? More like gammon  :lids: mcl
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:09:53 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:45:10 AM
Ive only got one account on here, never had another, thats a fact.

If youre going to pretend youre somewhere look at the picture a little more closely first 




 

YOU ARE A  :dftt:



POINT TO ME IN THE PICTURE WHERE THIS PINT GLASS IS DICKHEAD......JUST A COUPLE SWIGGING CANS   :unlike:
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:11:42 AM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 09:54:57 AM
Lidds I will be there kid  :like:


HIGH NOON   
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
mingebag
« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:12:31 AM »
Looks nice out the back of the Cross , great day for ripping heads off
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:14:35 AM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 10:12:31 AM
Looks nice out the back of the Cross , great day for ripping heads off


1 HEAD WILL EQUAL  3   :dftt:



 :like:
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
« Reply #32 on: Today at 10:15:48 AM »
Yes or no Lids, was that picture taken this morning?
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:19:11 AM »
THINGS ARE GETTING SERIOUS...
CoB scum
headset
« Reply #34 on: Today at 10:22:51 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 10:19:11 AM
THINGS ARE GETTING SERIOUS...



Now that is quality...... charles
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #35 on: Today at 10:26:18 AM »
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
« Reply #36 on: Today at 10:27:06 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 10:19:11 AM
THINGS ARE GETTING SERIOUS...




Zoomed in, and very disappointed Rob wasnt driving the BBC van  :unlike:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROT
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #37 on: Today at 10:27:37 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:15:48 AM
Yes or no Lids, was that picture taken this morning?


ARE YOU SAYING I SPEAK WITH FORKED TONGUE ?

🐍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
« Reply #38 on: Today at 10:29:00 AM »
Im saying youre a billy bullshitter, caught out again.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #39 on: Today at 10:30:07 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:29:00 AM
Im saying youre a billy bullshitter, caught out again.


SO WHERE IS THIS PINT GLASS YOU SPEAK OF   

 :wanker: charles :lids:
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:32:31 AM »
Underneath that lads arm  :lids:
