HEY STEVEY Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 25, 2020, 07:58:01 AM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board HEY STEVEY Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: HEY STEVEY (Read 175 times) monkeyman Online Posts: 8 886 HEY STEVEY « on: Yesterday at 11:16:00 PM » I GOT BANNED FOR CALLING BAUSOR TONIGHT I RECKON YER SHOULD DO THE SAME TO A FEW MORE ON ERE YOU HAVE THE TIME MATE CHECK IT OUT 1 OR 2 WEEK BANS NEEDED BEER ME BUD Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 683 Re: HEY STEVEY « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:18:15 PM » You know the policy of calling for bannings. Just don't. Logged monkeyman Online Posts: 8 886 Re: HEY STEVEY « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:21:46 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 11:18:15 PMYou know the policy of calling for bannings. Just don't. OK SO IT WAS JUST FOR YER TO KEEP YOUR EYE ON THE BALL UNDER THESE STRESSFUL TIMES SORRY MATE Logged El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 644 Re: HEY STEVEY « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:42:48 PM » Lids, Rick and Monkeyman... Alfie Basses to a man Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. RIK MAYALL Offline Posts: 11 193 Once in every lifetime Re: HEY STEVEY « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:47:00 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:42:48 PMLids, Rick and Monkeyman... Alfie Basses to a man Who have i alfie bassed on like? Logged Glory Glory Man United Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 1 920 Re: HEY STEVEY « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:47:19 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:42:48 PMLids, Rick and Monkeyman... Alfie Basses to a man Don't want that sock puppet account getting the boot eh? Logged El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 644 Re: HEY STEVEY « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:14:00 AM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:47:00 PMQuote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:42:48 PMLids, Rick and Monkeyman... Alfie Basses to a man Who have i alfie bassed on like?You whinge to steve more than anyone Rick Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. RIK MAYALL Offline Posts: 11 193 Once in every lifetime Re: HEY STEVEY « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:15:05 AM » So whingeing is grassing?Fuck me you've lived a sheltered life. Logged Glory Glory Man United RobShrugNichols Offline Posts: 607 Re: HEY STEVEY « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:43:05 AM » Oi Rik mayonnaise you're a grassing cunt end of. Logged RIK MAYALL Offline Posts: 11 193 Once in every lifetime Re: HEY STEVEY « Reply #9 on: Today at 01:06:34 AM » Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 12:43:05 AMOi Rik mayonnaise you're a grassing cunt end of.Sorry about that capsdave Logged Glory Glory Man United monkeyman Online Posts: 8 886 Re: HEY STEVEY « Reply #10 on: Today at 07:24:16 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:42:48 PMLids, Rick and Monkeyman... Alfie Basses to a man Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...