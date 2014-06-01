CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 13 237







Posts: 13 237 Re: Greta Thunberg has coronavirus « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:05:11 PM »



She should have stayed on that fucking yacht. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:06:48 PM by CLEM FANDANGO » Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 311





Posts: 4 311 Re: Greta Thunberg has coronavirus « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:47:20 PM » Its a good job Im not accusing anyone of being a paedo then isnt it, woman tits. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 311





Posts: 4 311 Re: Greta Thunberg has coronavirus « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:05:30 PM » Remember when you said you were new here? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 311





Posts: 4 311 Re: Greta Thunberg has coronavirus « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:14:23 PM » Youre the one who is wrongly accusing people of paedo accusations, educate yourself please. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 311





Posts: 4 311 Re: Greta Thunberg has coronavirus « Reply #21 on: Today at 12:00:34 AM » you can keep banging that drum New Bob, people see you for what you are on here and its only a matter of time till your anger gets the better of you and you slip up, you will then return a few weeks later with another new here bullshit account, youre fooling nobody, oh clever one. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 311





Posts: 4 311 Re: Greta Thunberg has coronavirus « Reply #22 on: Today at 12:01:55 AM » What other poster am I supposed to be exactly? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 311





Posts: 4 311 Re: Greta Thunberg has coronavirus « Reply #24 on: Today at 12:12:02 AM » What other accounts New Bob? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 920





Posts: 1 920 Re: Greta Thunberg has coronavirus « Reply #25 on: Today at 12:17:27 AM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:12:02 AM What other accounts New Bob?



people see you for what you are on here and its only a matter of time till your anger gets the better of you and you slip up, you will then return a few minutes later with another account, youre fooling nobody, oh clever one.



people see you for what you are on here and its only a matter of time till your anger gets the better of you and you slip up, you will then return a few minutes later with another account, youre fooling nobody, oh clever one. Logged

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 311





Posts: 4 311 Re: Greta Thunberg has coronavirus « Reply #26 on: Today at 12:18:45 AM » Answer the question then New Bob, what other accounts? Easy question. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 40 644





Posts: 40 644 Re: Greta Thunberg has coronavirus « Reply #27 on: Today at 12:19:56 AM » If everyone who thinks Bob is an odious racist knob is the same person, I / we must have a hell of a lot of accounts eh capsdave Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 311





Posts: 4 311 Re: Greta Thunberg has coronavirus « Reply #28 on: Today at 12:31:50 AM » It would certainly explain why all these far left posters are constantly starting anti Jewish threads on here. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 920





Posts: 1 920 Re: Greta Thunberg has coronavirus « Reply #29 on: Today at 12:34:54 AM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:18:45 AM Answer the question then New Bob, what other accounts? Easy question.



Do you really think I'm going to play that game with you?



I'm off to bed, you can talk to yourself for the rest of the evening you mad fucker.







Do you really think I'm going to play that game with you?I'm off to bed, you can talk to yourself for the rest of the evening you mad fucker. Logged