Greta Thunberg has coronavirus

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 24, 2020, 10:22:46 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Greta Thunberg has coronavirus  (Read 70 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 909


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:02:33 PM »
HOW DARE YOU!!!!!
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 639


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:04:35 PM »
I bet youre delighted  :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 234



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:05:11 PM »
She should have stayed on that fucking yacht.

 :meltdown:
« Last Edit: Today at 10:06:48 PM by CLEM FANDANGO » Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 234



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:06:31 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:04:35 PM
I bet youre delighted  :wanker: :wanker:

http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=143356.0

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 909


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:12:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:04:35 PM
I bet youre delighted  :wanker: :wanker:

I'm indifferent to the news Matty.

Are you back from Sri Lanka? How's your cat? Pleased to see you  klins klins
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 639


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:14:45 PM »
So indifferent you started a thread about it 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 909


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:17:38 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:14:45 PM
So indifferent you started a thread about it 

Indifferent in that the news neither pleases or displeases me.

How's the cat?




 klins
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 299


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:21:05 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:02:33 PM
HOW DARE YOU!!!!!

Well theres your wanking material for the night.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 