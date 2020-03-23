Ian Lavery should be sacked for saying C19 gives Labour a huge opportunity

News:

Ian Lavery should be sacked for saying C19 gives Labour a huge opportunity
Wee_Willie
« on: Yesterday at 05:40:47 PM »
Cunt should be sacked.

How fucking low can you get.

Another Champagne socialist with his snout in the miners union trough.

https://order-order.com/2020/03/23/ian-lavery-claims-coronavirus-gives-labour-great-opportunity/
ccole
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:36:47 PM »
Did he ever pay the Miners Union the £165,000 back he 'borrowed' from them? 


Amounts to a lot of members weekly fees. 
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:21:01 PM »
That was yesterdays Guido mail out todays is outing that silly cow who got dragged out of the pool in Spain as a Labour councillor and would be MP, they really do have some talent in that party
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:13:37 PM »
Ignorant geordie gobshite!
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:15:33 PM »
Quote from: ccole on Yesterday at 06:36:47 PM
Did he ever pay the Miners Union the £165,000 back he 'borrowed' from them? 


Amounts to a lot of members weekly fees. 

They only had 10 members.....
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
