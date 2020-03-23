Ian Lavery should be sacked for saying C19 gives Labour a huge opportunity Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 24, 2020, 07:50:20 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Ian Lavery should be sacked for saying C19 gives Labour a huge opportunity Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Ian Lavery should be sacked for saying C19 gives Labour a huge opportunity (Read 100 times) Wee_Willie Offline Posts: 8 457 Ian Lavery should be sacked for saying C19 gives Labour a huge opportunity « on: Today at 05:40:47 PM » Cunt should be sacked.How fucking low can you get.Another Champagne socialist with his snout in the miners union trough.https://order-order.com/2020/03/23/ian-lavery-claims-coronavirus-gives-labour-great-opportunity/ Logged ccole Offline Posts: 4 023 Re: Ian Lavery should be sacked for saying C19 gives Labour a huge opportunity « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:36:47 PM » Did he ever pay the Miners Union the £165,000 back he 'borrowed' from them? Amounts to a lot of members weekly fees. Logged Itchy_ring Online Posts: 1 439 Re: Ian Lavery should be sacked for saying C19 gives Labour a huge opportunity « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:21:01 PM » That was yesterdays Guido mail out todays is outing that silly cow who got dragged out of the pool in Spain as a Labour councillor and would be MP, they really do have some talent in that party Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...