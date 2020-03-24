Pause your Sky Sports

March 26, 2020, 11:03:58 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: Pause your Sky Sports  (Read 190 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: March 24, 2020, 02:04:30 PM »
If you have Sky Sports you can pause it, the channels stay on but Sky remove it from your bill until the virus crisis is over.

Save yourself a few quid  :like:

https://www.sky.com/help/articles/pause-sky-sports
BoroPE
« Reply #1 on: March 24, 2020, 04:03:38 PM »
Virgin doing it now as well.
plazmuh
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:49:38 PM »
Done and Done

Thanks Bob

 :homer:
