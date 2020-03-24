Pause your Sky Sports Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 26, 2020, 11:03:58 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Pause your Sky Sports Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Pause your Sky Sports (Read 190 times) Bobupanddown Online Posts: 1 953 Pause your Sky Sports « on: March 24, 2020, 02:04:30 PM » If you have Sky Sports you can pause it, the channels stay on but Sky remove it from your bill until the virus crisis is over.Save yourself a few quid https://www.sky.com/help/articles/pause-sky-sports Logged BoroPE Online Posts: 2 206 Re: Pause your Sky Sports « Reply #1 on: March 24, 2020, 04:03:38 PM » Virgin doing it now as well. Logged plazmuh Online Posts: 13 640 Re: Pause your Sky Sports « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:49:38 PM » Done and DoneThanks Bob Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...