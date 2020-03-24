The death in North Tees was reported around 1 week after the event and the mortuary is full now and using makeshift areas. Government is under reporting. Probably a load of shite but just reporting what I've been told. Should be easily corroborated.
It's shite m8. Talking to my neighbour yesterday she said the hospital is quiet as they have sent everyone home non critical. She said they're busy planning though. She also said the victim was 92 I think she said and most likely would have pegged it with a normal flu.
Just been told exactly the same from a good friend who works there
I was talking to a guy the other day and he explained the organisation behind the segregation and lockdowns.
You have category A B and C.
A, is vulnerable and old people.
B is care workers and critical workers.
C is the rest of us.
You'll have seen today a lot of people on sites worried as they can go to work. This might not be as bad as first thought.
I'm going to reference south Korea here.
Apparently they are not locked down as severe as Europe etc. Why? Because they are used to epidemics and practice all the measures we've been asked to do over the last few weeks, much better than we do, you could say they are as responsible as the category B people.
A lot have masks etc and conform to social distancing.
I'll come back to that.
So A is locked down, only B category can see them under controlled conditions. I.e carers and medics
As for teachers looking after B children. These people will be following the guidelines quite stringent. Any issues, self isolate immediately.
C can't see A.
Part of C is locked down. I.e. non essential shops and offices which are a huge problem for spreading coughs amd flu etc.
I personally get more sniffles and infections in a season than I did in 20 years on building sites.
So that leaves the outside workers and builders etc who have gone back to work.
Remember again C can't see A.
Most construction workers are fitter than average and also less likely to spread the virus as they're outside . Maybe some are on live indoor sites with and are still likely to get it.
But here is the thing,
With most of C locked down the fear will have spread to the remainder of C hopefully, and they will self supervise social distancing and hygiene better, a bit like south Koreans do in general.
So they maybe outside and still working but they are now more than ever less likely to spread it.
They can still self isolate if needed also their colleagues with who they have come into contact with.
And on a plus side, as they're generally fitter and younger than the rest, their resilience will be better to it.
Some probably won't realise they have or have had it.
So that's my take on it, from what I've read and gathered so far.
In a nutshell, keep A away from C.
SO WASH YOUR HANDS. STAY 2M AWAY FROM PEOPLE .
Carry on lads.