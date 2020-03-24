Covid Rumours........

March 26, 2020, 03:26:01 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: Covid Rumours........  (Read 607 times)
nekder365
« on: March 24, 2020, 12:27:27 PM »
Here are 3 pearlers ive heard today......The Army are surrounding London.......The virus comes from dogs and cats.....Its a cull on o.a.p.s............Crazy people out there.......
SmogOnTour
« Reply #1 on: March 24, 2020, 12:31:21 PM »
None more funny than the liberal left cranks who go out of their way to defend China and insist this is the responsibility of the US
Wee_Willie
« Reply #2 on: March 24, 2020, 12:51:06 PM »
The death in North Tees was reported around 1 week after the event and the mortuary is full  now and using makeshift areas. Government is under reporting. Probably a load of shite but just reporting what I've been told. Should be easily corroborated.
Billy Balfour
« Reply #3 on: March 24, 2020, 01:59:56 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 24, 2020, 12:51:06 PM
The death in North Tees was reported around 1 week after the event and the mortuary is full  now and using makeshift areas. Government is under reporting. Probably a load of shite but just reporting what I've been told. Should be easily corroborated.
It's shite m8. Talking to my neighbour yesterday she said the hospital is quiet as they have sent everyone home non critical. She said they're busy planning though. She also said the victim was 92 I think she said and most likely would have pegged it with a normal flu.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #4 on: March 24, 2020, 04:23:58 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on March 24, 2024, 12:31:21 PM
None more funny than the liberal left cranks who go out of their way to defend China and insist this is the responsibility of the US
Every poster at work about the virus states it came from china' one even has a map with a big fuck-off arrow pointing at Wuhan/China.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #5 on: March 24, 2020, 07:04:00 PM »
5G caused it
Snoozy
« Reply #6 on: March 24, 2020, 07:17:37 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on March 24, 2020, 01:59:56 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 24, 2020, 12:51:06 PM
The death in North Tees was reported around 1 week after the event and the mortuary is full  now and using makeshift areas. Government is under reporting. Probably a load of shite but just reporting what I've been told. Should be easily corroborated.
It's shite m8. Talking to my neighbour yesterday she said the hospital is quiet as they have sent everyone home non critical. She said they're busy planning though. She also said the victim was 92 I think she said and most likely would have pegged it with a normal flu.

Just been told exactly the same from a good friend who works there
Billy Balfour
« Reply #7 on: March 24, 2020, 08:54:23 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on March 24, 2020, 07:17:37 PM
Quote from: Billy Balfour on March 24, 2020, 01:59:56 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on March 24, 2020, 12:51:06 PM
The death in North Tees was reported around 1 week after the event and the mortuary is full  now and using makeshift areas. Government is under reporting. Probably a load of shite but just reporting what I've been told. Should be easily corroborated.
It's shite m8. Talking to my neighbour yesterday she said the hospital is quiet as they have sent everyone home non critical. She said they're busy planning though. She also said the victim was 92 I think she said and most likely would have pegged it with a normal flu.

Just been told exactly the same from a good friend who works there

 :like:
I was talking to a guy the other day and he explained the organisation behind the segregation and lockdowns.
You have category A B and C.
A, is vulnerable and old people.
B is care workers and critical workers.
C is the rest of us.
You'll have seen today a lot of people on sites worried as they can go to work. This might not be as bad as first thought.
I'm going to reference south Korea here.
Apparently they are not locked down as severe as Europe etc. Why? Because they are used to epidemics and practice all the measures we've been asked to do over the last few weeks, much better than we do, you could say they are as responsible as the category B people.
A lot have masks etc and conform to social distancing.
I'll come back to that.

So A is locked down,  only B category can see them under controlled conditions. I.e carers and medics

As for   teachers looking after B children. These people will be following the guidelines quite stringent. Any issues, self isolate immediately.
C can't see A.
Part of C is locked down. I.e. non essential shops and offices which are a huge problem for spreading coughs amd flu etc.
I personally get more sniffles and infections in a season than I did in 20 years on building sites.

So that leaves the outside workers and builders etc who have gone back to work.
Remember again C can't see A.
Most construction workers are fitter than average and also less likely to spread the virus as they're outside . Maybe some are on live indoor sites with and are still likely to get it.
But here is the thing,
With most of C locked down the fear will have spread to the remainder of C hopefully, and they will self supervise social distancing and hygiene better, a bit like south Koreans do in general.
So they maybe outside and still working but they are now more than ever less likely to spread it.
They can still self isolate if needed also their colleagues with  who they have come into contact with.
And on a plus side, as they're generally fitter and younger than the rest, their resilience will be better to it.
Some probably won't realise they have or have had it.
So that's my take on it, from what I've read and gathered so far.

In a nutshell, keep A away from C.
SO WASH YOUR HANDS. STAY 2M AWAY FROM PEOPLE .

Carry on lads. :like:
CapsDave
« Reply #8 on: March 24, 2020, 09:42:06 PM »
 :like:
plazmuh
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:46:27 PM »
Rumour come in all shapes and sizes..

The one I heard recently is dependent on

wether or not you have bought into Fake Fear

spred by the Media machine..








Stay Safe my Awesome friends

Much Love
Plazmuh
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:47:19 PM »
Thanks Plaz  :chrisk:
CoB scum
