nekder365: Here are 3 pearlers ive heard today......The Army are surrounding London.......The virus comes from dogs and cats.....Its a cull on o.a.p.s............Crazy people out there.......

SmogOnTour: None more funny than the liberal left cranks who go out of their way to defend China and insist this is the responsibility of the US

Wee_Willie: The death in North Tees was reported around 1 week after the event and the mortuary is full now and using makeshift areas. Government is under reporting. Probably a load of shite but just reporting what I've been told. Should be easily corroborated.

Billy Balfour: Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:51:06 PM The death in North Tees was reported around 1 week after the event and the mortuary is full now and using makeshift areas. Government is under reporting. Probably a load of shite but just reporting what I've been told. Should be easily corroborated.

It's shite m8. Talking to my neighbour yesterday she said the hospital is quiet as they have sent everyone home non critical. She said they're busy planning though. She also said the victim was 92 I think she said and most likely would have pegged it with a normal flu. It's shite m8. Talking to my neighbour yesterday she said the hospital is quiet as they have sent everyone home non critical. She said they're busy planning though. She also said the victim was 92 I think she said and most likely would have pegged it with a normal flu. Logged

Jethro Tull: Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:31:21 PM None more funny than the liberal left cranks who go out of their way to defend China and insist this is the responsibility of the US

Every poster at work about the virus states it came from china' one even has a map with a big fuck-off arrow pointing at Wuhan/China.