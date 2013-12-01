Covid Rumours........

March 24, 2020, 05:00:19 PM
Author Topic: Covid Rumours........  (Read 203 times)
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 333


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:27:27 PM »
Here are 3 pearlers ive heard today......The Army are surrounding London.......The virus comes from dogs and cats.....Its a cull on o.a.p.s............Crazy people out there.......
Logged
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 598


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:31:21 PM »
None more funny than the liberal left cranks who go out of their way to defend China and insist this is the responsibility of the US
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 456



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:51:06 PM »
The death in North Tees was reported around 1 week after the event and the mortuary is full  now and using makeshift areas. Government is under reporting. Probably a load of shite but just reporting what I've been told. Should be easily corroborated.
Logged
Billy Balfour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 910



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:59:56 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 12:51:06 PM
The death in North Tees was reported around 1 week after the event and the mortuary is full  now and using makeshift areas. Government is under reporting. Probably a load of shite but just reporting what I've been told. Should be easily corroborated.
It's shite m8. Talking to my neighbour yesterday she said the hospital is quiet as they have sent everyone home non critical. She said they're busy planning though. She also said the victim was 92 I think she said and most likely would have pegged it with a normal flu.
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 957



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:23:58 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:31:21 PM
None more funny than the liberal left cranks who go out of their way to defend China and insist this is the responsibility of the US
Every poster at work about the virus states it came from china' one even has a map with a big fuck-off arrow pointing at Wuhan/China.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
