The death in North Tees was reported around 1 week after the event and the mortuary is full now and using makeshift areas. Government is under reporting. Probably a load of shite but just reporting what I've been told. Should be easily corroborated.



It's shite m8. Talking to my neighbour yesterday she said the hospital is quiet as they have sent everyone home non critical. She said they're busy planning though. She also said the victim was 92 I think she said and most likely would have pegged it with a normal flu.