Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 265





Posts: 265 Re: Who is going to work « Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 08:45:31 PM » Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 08:54:01 AM Me. For a bit



Failed. Was only going in to get computer and one conference call scheduled for 10am. That got moved to three and in between one client (69 and whos wife recently released from hospital after serious illness)!turned up unannounced and in spite of saying he wouldnt take long and keep his distance, sat next to

Me and talked for an hour about all sorts of shite. Back I first thing to collect computer then thats me working from home till whenever Failed. Was only going in to get computer and one conference call scheduled for 10am. That got moved to three and in between one client (69 and whos wife recently released from hospital after serious illness)!turned up unannounced and in spite of saying he wouldnt take long and keep his distance, sat next toMe and talked for an hour about all sorts of shite. Back I first thing to collect computer then thats me working from home till whenever Logged

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 330





Posts: 4 330 Re: Who is going to work « Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 10:57:14 PM » Think its the other way round Towz Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 928





Posts: 1 928 Re: Who is going to work « Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 11:46:16 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 11:17:03 PM

OK - so it's just Muslims you hate then.

Aha, at least there is some meat on the bones of that arguement.



To answer your question - not universally.



But I do hate some Muslims that's for sure. The ones who slaughtered 20 children and injured 800 at an Ariana Grande concert, the ones who have drugged and raped thousands of children up and down this country. The ones who cut one of our soldiers head off outside his barracks. And the ones who preach their hatred of us from within our own country, those who encourage and enable the dumb and stupid to carry out the acts of barbarism they're too afraid to do themselves.



Those muslims, every fucking one of them should be hunted down and killed.



Do you disagree?



Or do you believe living with these atrocities is just part n parcel of living in a big city like that vile cunt of a mayor you've elected?



Aha, at least there is some meat on the bones of that arguement.To answer your question - not universally.But I do hate some Muslims that's for sure. The ones who slaughtered 20 children and injured 800 at an Ariana Grande concert, the ones who have drugged and raped thousands of children up and down this country. The ones who cut one of our soldiers head off outside his barracks. And the ones who preach their hatred of us from within our own country, those who encourage and enable the dumb and stupid to carry out the acts of barbarism they're too afraid to do themselves.Those muslims, every fucking one of them should be hunted down and killed.Do you disagree?Or do you believe living with these atrocities is just part n parcel of living in a big city like that vile cunt of a mayor you've elected? Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 14 229







Posts: 14 229 Re: Who is going to work « Reply #79 on: Today at 12:51:27 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:46:16 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 11:17:03 PM

OK - so it's just Muslims you hate then.

Aha, at least there is some meat on the bones of that arguement.



To answer your question - not universally.



But I do hate some Muslims that's for sure. The ones who slaughtered 20 children and injured 800 at an Ariana Grande concert, the ones who have drugged and raped thousands of children up and down this country. The ones who cut one of our soldiers head off outside his barracks. And the ones who preach their hatred of us from within our own country, those who encourage and enable the dumb and stupid to carry out the acts of barbarism they're too afraid to do themselves.



Those muslims, every fucking one of them should be hunted down and killed.



Do you disagree?



Or do you believe living with these atrocities is just part n parcel of living in a big city like that vile cunt of a mayor you've elected?





Aha, at least there is some meat on the bones of that arguement.To answer your question - not universally.But I do hate some Muslims that's for sure. The ones who slaughtered 20 children and injured 800 at an Ariana Grande concert, the ones who have drugged and raped thousands of children up and down this country. The ones who cut one of our soldiers head off outside his barracks. And the ones who preach their hatred of us from within our own country, those who encourage and enable the dumb and stupid to carry out the acts of barbarism they're too afraid to do themselves.Those muslims, every fucking one of them should be hunted down and killed.Do you disagree?Or do you believe living with these atrocities is just part n parcel of living in a big city like that vile cunt of a mayor you've elected?

Fucking hell 😀. How do you feel about Catholics. Germans? Is there a time lapse on this sort of stuff? Fucking hell 😀. How do you feel about Catholics. Germans? Is there a time lapse on this sort of stuff? Logged

Steve Göldby



Online



Posts: 9 701







Mountain KingPosts: 9 701 Re: Who is going to work « Reply #80 on: Today at 08:38:32 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:46:16 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 11:17:03 PM

OK - so it's just Muslims you hate then.

Aha, at least there is some meat on the bones of that arguement.



To answer your question - not universally.



But I do hate some Muslims that's for sure. The ones who slaughtered 20 children and injured 800 at an Ariana Grande concert, the ones who have drugged and raped thousands of children up and down this country. The ones who cut one of our soldiers head off outside his barracks. And the ones who preach their hatred of us from within our own country, those who encourage and enable the dumb and stupid to carry out the acts of barbarism they're too afraid to do themselves.



Those muslims, every fucking one of them should be hunted down and killed.



Do you disagree?



Or do you believe living with these atrocities is just part n parcel of living in a big city like that vile cunt of a mayor you've elected?





Aha, at least there is some meat on the bones of that arguement.To answer your question - not universally.But I do hate some Muslims that's for sure. The ones who slaughtered 20 children and injured 800 at an Ariana Grande concert, the ones who have drugged and raped thousands of children up and down this country. The ones who cut one of our soldiers head off outside his barracks. And the ones who preach their hatred of us from within our own country, those who encourage and enable the dumb and stupid to carry out the acts of barbarism they're too afraid to do themselves.Those muslims, every fucking one of them should be hunted down and killed.Do you disagree?Or do you believe living with these atrocities is just part n parcel of living in a big city like that vile cunt of a mayor you've elected?

It really doesn't matter what I believe, what I thnk, or what my opinion on anything is.



What does matter is the fact I don't constantly preach about my views and I don't try to politicise every post I get involved in. This insatiable need for others to take up your point of view suggests you are somewhat insecure.



Or do you see yourself as Teesside's answer to Che Guevara or maybe even Richard the Lionheart?



We get the message, we know your views and unfortunately you won't change the world by venting your anger on here. All that will do is make you a boring fuck and give the Board an unpleasant undertone.



So why not have a listen to this, then see if it inspires you to entertain everyone with something other than your broken record...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bds3FALcR7M It really doesn't matter what I believe, what I thnk, or what my opinion on anything is.What does matter is the fact I don't constantly preach about my views and I don't try to politicise every post I get involved in. This insatiable need for others to take up your point of view suggests you are somewhat insecure.Or do you see yourself as Teesside's answer to Che Guevara or maybe even Richard the Lionheart?We get the message, we know your views and unfortunately you won't change the world by venting your anger on here. All that will do is make you a boring fuck and give the Board an unpleasant undertone.So why not have a listen to this, then see if it inspires you to entertain everyone with something other than your broken record... Logged

tunstall

Offline



Posts: 3 301





Posts: 3 301 Re: Who is going to work « Reply #82 on: Today at 08:55:26 AM » i look forward to your thread selling cheap bog rolls and tins of beans that have "fallen off a van".....(or that you have in your MASSIVE lock-up)



Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 408





Posts: 408 Re: Who is going to work « Reply #84 on: Today at 09:22:38 AM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 11:01:18 AM Does anyone know where I can register myself for the voluntary work helping out the at risk, deliveries etc?



I have a tranny sat on the drive doing fuck all and I would like to help out if possible.



A generous and very kind gesture that Thunder... Good on you lad if something comes of it in these challenging times... They aren't asking for 25000 volunteers for fuck all..... it means this country is heading for trouble on a bigger scale than some think.... A generous and very kind gesture that Thunder... Good on you lad if something comes of it in these challenging times... They aren't asking for 25000 volunteers for fuck all..... it means this country is heading for trouble on a bigger scale than some think.... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 408





Posts: 408 Re: Who is going to work « Reply #85 on: Today at 09:29:56 AM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 10:39:58 AM Me, we hold a licence for the storage and distribution of medicines. All staff in as normal.

Good for you and your lot Terry..... well in lad......we're fucked without businesses like yours going in every day and doing your bit...take a bow fella.



I hope it helps the future of your business out along with it.... You can now class yourselves as the 5th emergency service..... Good for you and your lot Terry..... well in lad......we're fucked without businesses like yours going in every day and doing your bit...take a bow fella.I hope it helps the future of your business out along with it.... You can now class yourselves as the 5th emergency service..... Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 928





Posts: 1 928 Re: Who is going to work « Reply #86 on: Today at 10:36:17 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:51:27 AM Fucking hell 😀. How do you feel about Catholics. Germans? Is there a time lapse on this sort of stuff?



How do I feel about nonces? That's easy.



All of them, every last one should be mercilessly hunted down and killed. Not one exception.



What is the radicals left position on nonces......



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_American_Man/Boy_Love_Association



https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/politics/labour/10659100/Harriet-Harman-Jack-Dromey-Patricia-Hewitt-and-the-Paedophile-Information-Exchange.html



Germans? Why have you brought Germans into this?

Are Germans murdering and raping children in this country? Are they detonating nail bombs at children's concerts?



How do YOU feel about nonces Bob? Just a bunch of sexually confused individuals? Love is love even with a prepubescent?







How do I feel about nonces? That's easy.All of them, every last one should be mercilessly hunted down and killed. Not one exception.What is the radicals left position on nonces......Germans? Why have you brought Germans into this?Are Germans murdering and raping children in this country? Are they detonating nail bombs at children's concerts?How do YOU feel about nonces Bob? Just a bunch of sexually confused individuals? Love is love even with a prepubescent? Logged