Who is going to work

March 25, 2020, 10:43:33 AM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: Who is going to work  (Read 942 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:10:56 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:06:15 PM
Fabulous, please give me one quote where I have ever posted anything anti-semitic

Dont.

It said on the telly, etc
Bobupanddown
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:11:20 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 05:44:52 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 05:36:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 05:21:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:58:04 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 09:07:31 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:04:59 AM
I got the "high risk" nhs text yesterday  ... 12 weeks inside...

souey

be some breakdowns on here over the next few weeks/days/hours

i hope ADMIN take this into account

:alf:

Have you seen Goldby's post recently? He's having a breakdown himself.

 :meltdown: :meltdown:

Big crybaby. Just because I pulled you up on your bigotry 

You didn't pull me up on my bigotry, you made a false accusation of me of hating immigrants. One you still haven't been grown up enough to apologise for.



I'm very sorry Bob.

Sorry that you hate immigrants and feel the need to blame all the world's problems on open borders.

The dove needs both the left wing and the right wing to be able to fly.

Another unfounded allegation, it's funny you're banging the drum for a more tolerant board but you throw shit as much as anyone.

That £100 is still on the table if you can put one post up that I've made that "hates immigrants".

Of course you cant and we know your not man enough to apologise for this false allegation.

I suppose that speaks volumes about you.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:11:48 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 07:29:16 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 05:44:52 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 05:36:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 05:21:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:58:04 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 09:07:31 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:04:59 AM
I got the "high risk" nhs text yesterday  ... 12 weeks inside...

souey

be some breakdowns on here over the next few weeks/days/hours

i hope ADMIN take this into account

:alf:

Have you seen Goldby's post recently? He's having a breakdown himself.

 :meltdown: :meltdown:

Big crybaby. Just because I pulled you up on your bigotry 

You didn't pull me up on my bigotry, you made a false accusation of me of hating immigrants. One you still haven't been grown up enough to apologise for.



I'm very sorry Bob.

Sorry that you hate immigrants and feel the need to blame all the world's problems on open borders.

The dove needs both the left wing and the right wing to be able to fly.

And i pulled Goldby up on his crushing bullshit hypocrisy...... he banished rubber face for anti semitism while parroting David Icke conspiracy theories about the Holocaust during the election..... also turned a blind eye to Rids, Towz and the far left extremists relentless antisemitic shit about the Jews....

Sort your own greenhouse out Goldby


ARE YOU SAYING SOMEONE PLANTED A DOPE  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Bobupanddown
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:14:27 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:11:48 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 07:29:16 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 05:44:52 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 05:36:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 05:21:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:58:04 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 09:07:31 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:04:59 AM
I got the "high risk" nhs text yesterday  ... 12 weeks inside...

souey

be some breakdowns on here over the next few weeks/days/hours

i hope ADMIN take this into account

:alf:

Have you seen Goldby's post recently? He's having a breakdown himself.

 :meltdown: :meltdown:

Big crybaby. Just because I pulled you up on your bigotry 

You didn't pull me up on my bigotry, you made a false accusation of me of hating immigrants. One you still haven't been grown up enough to apologise for.



I'm very sorry Bob.

Sorry that you hate immigrants and feel the need to blame all the world's problems on open borders.

The dove needs both the left wing and the right wing to be able to fly.

And i pulled Goldby up on his crushing bullshit hypocrisy...... he banished rubber face for anti semitism while parroting David Icke conspiracy theories about the Holocaust during the election..... also turned a blind eye to Rids, Towz and the far left extremists relentless antisemitic shit about the Jews....

Sort your own greenhouse out Goldby


ARE YOU SAYING SOMEONE PLANTED A DOPE  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Funny isn't it, sock puppet central this place  klins
Bobupanddown
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 08:17:50 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 05:49:31 PM
He doesnt mind doves.

What's that suppose to mean, puppet?
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 08:32:52 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:17:50 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 05:49:31 PM
He doesnt mind doves.

What's that suppose to mean, puppet?


HE'S SAYING YOU TAKE ILLEGAL DRUGS LIKE ECSTASY 👎

NO WONDER HE REGULAR SEE'S HIS ARSE IN THE MIRROR  😂😂😂👍
Snoozy
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 08:45:31 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 08:54:01 AM
Me. For a bit

Failed. Was only going in to get computer and one conference call scheduled for 10am. That got moved to three and in between one client (69 and whos wife recently released from hospital after serious illness)!turned up unannounced and in spite of saying he wouldnt take long and keep his distance, sat next to
Me and talked for an hour about all sorts of shite. Back I first thing to collect computer then thats me working from home till whenever
towz
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 08:51:29 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:50:45 PM
Quote from: towz on August 18, 2014, 06:08:03 PM
I think Shylock is an accurate portrayal of a nice Jewish person.

 mick

 mcl you fucking doyle
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 08:52:02 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:51:29 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:50:45 PM
Quote from: towz on August 18, 2014, 06:08:03 PM
I think Shylock is an accurate portrayal of a nice Jewish person.

 mick

 mcl you fucking doyle

Making up posts again Towz.

 
towz
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 08:53:48 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:52:02 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:51:29 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:50:45 PM
Quote from: towz on August 18, 2014, 06:08:03 PM
I think Shylock is an accurate portrayal of a nice Jewish person.

 mick

 mcl you fucking doyle

Making up posts again Towz.

 

I suppose you cant go out cruising now so have to do something to keep busy
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 09:51:47 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:53:48 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:52:02 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:51:29 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:50:45 PM
Quote from: towz on August 18, 2014, 06:08:03 PM
I think Shylock is an accurate portrayal of a nice Jewish person.

 mick

 mcl you fucking doyle

Making up posts again Towz.

 

I suppose you cant go out cruising now so have to do something to keep busy

I live in a commune/cult and we are constantly at it like horny weasels.

 
Bobupanddown
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:00:03 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:51:47 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:53:48 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:52:02 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:51:29 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:50:45 PM
Quote from: towz on August 18, 2014, 06:08:03 PM
I think Shylock is an accurate portrayal of a nice Jewish person.

 mick

 mcl you fucking doyle

Making up posts again Towz.

 

I suppose you cant go out cruising now so have to do something to keep busy

I live in a commune/cult and we are constantly at it like horny weasels.

 



#TeamClem cult  :like:
Steve Göldby
View Profile WWW
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:07:35 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 07:29:16 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 05:44:52 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 05:36:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 05:21:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:58:04 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 09:07:31 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:04:59 AM
I got the "high risk" nhs text yesterday  ... 12 weeks inside...

souey

be some breakdowns on here over the next few weeks/days/hours

i hope ADMIN take this into account

:alf:

Have you seen Goldby's post recently? He's having a breakdown himself.

 :meltdown: :meltdown:

Big crybaby. Just because I pulled you up on your bigotry 

You didn't pull me up on my bigotry, you made a false accusation of me of hating immigrants. One you still haven't been grown up enough to apologise for.



I'm very sorry Bob.

Sorry that you hate immigrants and feel the need to blame all the world's problems on open borders.

The dove needs both the left wing and the right wing to be able to fly.

And i pulled Goldby up on his crushing bullshit hypocrisy...... he banished rubber face for anti semitism while parroting David Icke conspiracy theories about the Holocaust during the election..... also turned a blind eye to Rids, Towz and the far left extremists relentless antisemitic shit about the Jews....

Sort your own greenhouse out Goldby

I told you yesterday - I never banned Capio for anti-Semitism.

Rids and Towz have never said anything anti-Semitic. 

I've also never quoted David Icke.

I think you are confused, or maybe having your strings pulled by Capio himself.
towz
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 10:17:59 PM »
That's coz i'm not an anti-Semite. I am anti Netanyahu and psycho Zionists though
towz
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 10:18:47 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:51:47 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:53:48 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:52:02 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:51:29 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:50:45 PM
Quote from: towz on August 18, 2014, 06:08:03 PM
I think Shylock is an accurate portrayal of a nice Jewish person.

 mick

 mcl you fucking doyle

Making up posts again Towz.

 

I suppose you cant go out cruising now so have to do something to keep busy

I live in a commune/cult and we are constantly at it like horny weasels.

 

 klins
CapsDave
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 10:19:54 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:32:52 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:17:50 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 05:49:31 PM
He doesnt mind doves.

What's that suppose to mean, puppet?


HE'S SAYING YOU TAKE ILLEGAL DRUGS LIKE ECSTASY 👎

NO WONDER HE REGULAR SEE'S HIS ARSE IN THE MIRROR  😂😂😂👍

Sees deflecting again, botherer  :lids:
Steve Göldby
View Profile WWW
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 10:20:38 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:11:20 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 05:44:52 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 05:36:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 05:21:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:58:04 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 09:07:31 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:04:59 AM
I got the "high risk" nhs text yesterday  ... 12 weeks inside...

souey

be some breakdowns on here over the next few weeks/days/hours

i hope ADMIN take this into account

:alf:

Have you seen Goldby's post recently? He's having a breakdown himself.

 :meltdown: :meltdown:

Big crybaby. Just because I pulled you up on your bigotry 

You didn't pull me up on my bigotry, you made a false accusation of me of hating immigrants. One you still haven't been grown up enough to apologise for.



I'm very sorry Bob.

Sorry that you hate immigrants and feel the need to blame all the world's problems on open borders.

The dove needs both the left wing and the right wing to be able to fly.

Another unfounded allegation, it's funny you're banging the drum for a more tolerant board but you throw shit as much as anyone.

That £100 is still on the table if you can put one post up that I've made that "hates immigrants".

Of course you cant and we know your not man enough to apologise for this false allegation.

I suppose that speaks volumes about you.


You come on here constantly pushing your far right rhetoric, politicising absolutely everything anyone says  and banging on and on about open borders, then as soon as you are challenged on it, you bleet like a little crybaby fanny.

You're just the same all as the other supposed hard cases with extreme political views - you're fuck all when challenged. Shame your bollocks and intellect aren't the same size as your big fucking gob.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 10:21:46 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 10:17:59 PM
That's coz i'm not an anti-Semite. I am anti Netanyahu and psycho Zionists though

Psycho Zionists, strange fact about these folks, they're all jews  mcl
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 10:33:44 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 10:17:59 PM
That's coz i'm not an anti-Semite. I am anti Netanyahu and psycho Zionists though

Quote from: towz on July 07, 2017, 12:13:03 AM
I am a big fan of Charles Dickens - but Fagin was far too sympathetic a character for me and my sort.

 mick
Bobupanddown
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 10:49:07 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 10:20:38 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:11:20 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 05:44:52 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 05:36:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 05:21:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:58:04 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 09:07:31 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:04:59 AM
I got the "high risk" nhs text yesterday  ... 12 weeks inside...

souey

be some breakdowns on here over the next few weeks/days/hours

i hope ADMIN take this into account

:alf:

Have you seen Goldby's post recently? He's having a breakdown himself.

 :meltdown: :meltdown:

Big crybaby. Just because I pulled you up on your bigotry 

You didn't pull me up on my bigotry, you made a false accusation of me of hating immigrants. One you still haven't been grown up enough to apologise for.



I'm very sorry Bob.

Sorry that you hate immigrants and feel the need to blame all the world's problems on open borders.

The dove needs both the left wing and the right wing to be able to fly.

Another unfounded allegation, it's funny you're banging the drum for a more tolerant board but you throw shit as much as anyone.

That £100 is still on the table if you can put one post up that I've made that "hates immigrants".

Of course you cant and we know your not man enough to apologise for this false allegation.

I suppose that speaks volumes about you.


You come on here constantly pushing your far right rhetoric, politicising absolutely everything anyone says  and banging on and on about open borders, then as soon as you are challenged on it, you bleet like a little crybaby fanny.

"Far right rhetoric"  

Looks like having to stack shelves at Tesco has finally flipped you.

Open borders and uncontrolled immigration has caused unfathomable damage to western democracies and our society has a whole. Only a fucking idiot could say we're better off for having Muslim rape gangs, overcrowded public services, insane house prices and ghettos in some of our towns and cities.

I get it, you're unable to delineate between controlled immigration and open borders mass migration.
But there is a clear difference and let me explain one of the key concepts to you.

Integration.

When migration is controlled 1st generation immigrants integrate into their host societies. They bring the best aspects of their cultures, the food, the art and the music but leave behind the third world barbarism of raping children and murdering "none believers".

When immigration is not controlled ghettos are created where 1st generation immigrants are separated from the host culture and never integrate. They don't allow their women to speak the host language and beat their children if they mix with children form the host culture. They openly oppose the laws and culture of their hosts and promote terrorism and other third world barbarism.


Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 10:20:38 PM
You're just the same all as the other supposed hard cases with extreme political views - you're fuck all when challenged. Shame your bollocks and intellect aren't the same size as your big fucking gob.



Supposed hard cases? Are you confusing me with someone who offers people out on message boards?  

Go on then, educate this "fuck all" on the virtue and value of open door immigration.....oh and that £100 is stil on the table
towz
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 10:52:15 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:21:46 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 10:17:59 PM
That's coz i'm not an anti-Semite. I am anti Netanyahu and psycho Zionists though

Psycho Zionists, strange fact about these folks, they're all jews  mcl





But not all Jews are Zionists

A bit like not all racists are Brexiteers but all Brexiteers are racists
CapsDave
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 10:57:14 PM »
Think its the other way round Towz
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 11:00:12 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:57:14 PM
Think its the other way round Towz

Give him a break.

He's new to not being anti-semitic.






 mcl
Bobupanddown
« Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 11:04:36 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 10:52:15 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:21:46 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 10:17:59 PM
That's coz i'm not an anti-Semite. I am anti Netanyahu and psycho Zionists though

Psycho Zionists, strange fact about these folks, they're all jews  mcl





But not all Jews are Zionists

A bit like not all racists are Brexiteers but all Brexiteers are racists

But you've repeatedly claimed Brexiteers were racists  as has that daft sock puppet mate of yours. mcl
towz
« Reply #74 on: Yesterday at 11:06:01 PM »
I'm shitfaced now so you can all fuck off
Steve Göldby
View Profile WWW
« Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 11:17:03 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:49:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 10:20:38 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:11:20 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 05:44:52 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 05:36:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 05:21:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:58:04 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 09:07:31 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:04:59 AM
I got the "high risk" nhs text yesterday  ... 12 weeks inside...

souey

be some breakdowns on here over the next few weeks/days/hours

i hope ADMIN take this into account

:alf:

Have you seen Goldby's post recently? He's having a breakdown himself.

 :meltdown: :meltdown:

Big crybaby. Just because I pulled you up on your bigotry 

You didn't pull me up on my bigotry, you made a false accusation of me of hating immigrants. One you still haven't been grown up enough to apologise for.



I'm very sorry Bob.

Sorry that you hate immigrants and feel the need to blame all the world's problems on open borders.

The dove needs both the left wing and the right wing to be able to fly.

Another unfounded allegation, it's funny you're banging the drum for a more tolerant board but you throw shit as much as anyone.

That £100 is still on the table if you can put one post up that I've made that "hates immigrants".

Of course you cant and we know your not man enough to apologise for this false allegation.

I suppose that speaks volumes about you.


You come on here constantly pushing your far right rhetoric, politicising absolutely everything anyone says  and banging on and on about open borders, then as soon as you are challenged on it, you bleet like a little crybaby fanny.

"Far right rhetoric"  

Looks like having to stack shelves at Tesco has finally flipped you.

Open borders and uncontrolled immigration has caused unfathomable damage to western democracies and our society has a whole. Only a fucking idiot could say we're better off for having Muslim rape gangs, overcrowded public services, insane house prices and ghettos in some of our towns and cities.

I get it, you're unable to delineate between controlled immigration and open borders mass migration.
But there is a clear difference and let me explain one of the key concepts to you.

Integration.

When migration is controlled 1st generation immigrants integrate into their host societies. They bring the best aspects of their cultures, the food, the art and the music but leave behind the third world barbarism of raping children and murdering "none believers".

When immigration is not controlled ghettos are created where 1st generation immigrants are separated from the host culture and never integrate. They don't allow their women to speak the host language and beat their children if they mix with children form the host culture. They openly oppose the laws and culture of their hosts and promote terrorism and other third world barbarism.


Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 10:20:38 PM
You're just the same all as the other supposed hard cases with extreme political views - you're fuck all when challenged. Shame your bollocks and intellect aren't the same size as your big fucking gob.



Supposed hard cases? Are you confusing me with someone who offers people out on message boards?  

Go on then, educate this "fuck all" on the virtue and value of open door immigration.....oh and that £100 is stil on the table

OK - so it's just Muslims you hate then.  :meltdown:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 11:46:16 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 11:17:03 PM
OK - so it's just Muslims you hate then.  :meltdown:

Aha, at least there is some meat on the bones of that arguement.

To answer your question - not universally.

But I do hate some Muslims that's for sure. The ones who slaughtered 20 children and injured 800 at an Ariana Grande concert, the ones who have drugged and raped thousands of children up and down this country. The ones who cut one of our soldiers head off outside his barracks. And the ones who preach their hatred of us from within our own country, those who encourage and enable the dumb and stupid to carry out the acts of barbarism they're too afraid to do themselves.

Those muslims, every fucking one of them should be hunted down and killed.

Do you disagree?

Or do you believe living with these atrocities is just part n parcel of living in a big city like that vile cunt of a mayor you've elected?

El Capitan
« Reply #77 on: Today at 12:17:47 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 11:17:03 PM
OK - so it's just Muslims you hate then.  :meltdown:


Its taken you that long to realise steve??  charles charles




The anti Muslim / far right element is the whole reason this board attracts random Mancs like Skinz
Bobupanddown
« Reply #78 on: Today at 12:25:45 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:17:47 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 11:17:03 PM
OK - so it's just Muslims you hate then.  :meltdown:


Its taken you that long to realise steve??  charles charles




The anti Muslim / far right element is the whole reason this board attracts random Mancs like Skinz

Don't for get the anti Jew far left element..... mcl
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #79 on: Today at 12:51:27 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:46:16 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 11:17:03 PM
OK - so it's just Muslims you hate then.  :meltdown:

Aha, at least there is some meat on the bones of that arguement.

To answer your question - not universally.

But I do hate some Muslims that's for sure. The ones who slaughtered 20 children and injured 800 at an Ariana Grande concert, the ones who have drugged and raped thousands of children up and down this country. The ones who cut one of our soldiers head off outside his barracks. And the ones who preach their hatred of us from within our own country, those who encourage and enable the dumb and stupid to carry out the acts of barbarism they're too afraid to do themselves.

Those muslims, every fucking one of them should be hunted down and killed.

Do you disagree?

Or do you believe living with these atrocities is just part n parcel of living in a big city like that vile cunt of a mayor you've elected?



Fucking hell 😀. How do you feel about Catholics. Germans? Is there a time lapse on this sort of stuff?
Steve Göldby
View Profile WWW
« Reply #80 on: Today at 08:38:32 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:46:16 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 11:17:03 PM
OK - so it's just Muslims you hate then.  :meltdown:

Aha, at least there is some meat on the bones of that arguement.

To answer your question - not universally.

But I do hate some Muslims that's for sure. The ones who slaughtered 20 children and injured 800 at an Ariana Grande concert, the ones who have drugged and raped thousands of children up and down this country. The ones who cut one of our soldiers head off outside his barracks. And the ones who preach their hatred of us from within our own country, those who encourage and enable the dumb and stupid to carry out the acts of barbarism they're too afraid to do themselves.

Those muslims, every fucking one of them should be hunted down and killed.

Do you disagree?

Or do you believe living with these atrocities is just part n parcel of living in a big city like that vile cunt of a mayor you've elected?



It really doesn't matter what I believe, what I thnk, or what my opinion on anything is.

What does matter is the fact I don't constantly preach about my views and I don't try to politicise every post I get involved in. This insatiable need for others to take up your point of view suggests you are somewhat insecure.

Or do you see yourself as Teesside's answer to Che Guevara or maybe even Richard the Lionheart?

We get the message, we know your views and unfortunately you won't change the world by venting your anger on here. All that will do is make you a boring fuck and give the Board an unpleasant undertone.

So why not have a listen to this, then see if it inspires you to entertain everyone with something other than your broken record...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bds3FALcR7M
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #81 on: Today at 08:52:16 AM »
Fuck me, this one certainly went off topic a bit like.
Excellent effort at a ton Bob ye fuckin trouble causing cunt.
I'm sure it will make it.

 jc







Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 02:14:41 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 11:01:18 AM
Does anyone know where I can register myself for the voluntary work helping out the at risk, deliveries etc?

I have a tranny sat on the drive doing fuck all and I would like to help out if possible.

Good on ya Johny lad, contact Middlesbrough Council volunteering@middlesbrough.gov.uk


Cheers towz lad.
I actually registered with the government one yesterday, offering my services for courier/delivery.
Just waiting to hear from them now.

 :like:
tunstall
« Reply #82 on: Today at 08:55:26 AM »
i look forward to your thread selling cheap bog rolls and tins of beans that have "fallen off a van".....(or that you have in your MASSIVE lock-up)
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #83 on: Today at 09:13:47 AM »
If I end up transporting wank mags maybe a few will go missing.



 
headset
« Reply #84 on: Today at 09:22:38 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 11:01:18 AM
Does anyone know where I can register myself for the voluntary work helping out the at risk, deliveries etc?

I have a tranny sat on the drive doing fuck all and I would like to help out if possible.

A generous and very kind gesture that Thunder... Good on you lad if something comes of it in these challenging times... They aren't asking for 25000 volunteers for fuck all..... it means this country is heading for trouble on a bigger scale than some think.... :like:
headset
« Reply #85 on: Today at 09:29:56 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 10:39:58 AM
Me, we hold a licence for the storage and distribution of medicines. All staff in as normal.
Good for you and your lot Terry..... well in lad......we're fucked without businesses like yours going in every day and doing your bit...take a bow fella. :like:

I hope it helps the future of your business out along with it.... You can now class yourselves as the 5th emergency service..... :bc: monkey
Bobupanddown
« Reply #86 on: Today at 10:36:17 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:51:27 AM
Fucking hell 😀. How do you feel about Catholics. Germans? Is there a time lapse on this sort of stuff?

How do I feel about nonces? That's easy.

All of them, every last one should be mercilessly hunted down and killed. Not one exception.

What is the radicals left position on nonces......

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_American_Man/Boy_Love_Association

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/politics/labour/10659100/Harriet-Harman-Jack-Dromey-Patricia-Hewitt-and-the-Paedophile-Information-Exchange.html

Germans? Why have you brought Germans into this?
Are Germans murdering and raping children in this country? Are they detonating nail bombs at children's concerts?

How do YOU feel about nonces Bob? Just a bunch of sexually confused individuals? Love is love even with a prepubescent?



