Bobupanddown
I got the "high risk" nhs text yesterday ... 12 weeks inside...
be some breakdowns on here over the next few weeks/days/hours
i hope ADMIN take this into account
Have you seen Goldby's post recently? He's having a breakdown himself.
Big crybaby. Just because I pulled you up on your bigotry
You didn't pull me up on my bigotry, you made a false accusation of me of hating immigrants. One you still haven't been grown up enough to apologise for.
I'm very sorry Bob.
Sorry that you hate immigrants and feel the need to blame all the world's problems on open borders.
The dove needs both the left wing and the right wing to be able to fly.
Another unfounded allegation, it's funny you're banging the drum for a more tolerant board but you throw shit as much as anyone.
That £100 is still on the table if you can put one post up that I've made that "hates immigrants".
Of course you cant and we know your not man enough to apologise for this false allegation.
I suppose that speaks volumes about you.
LEON TROTSKY
ARE YOU SAYING SOMEONE PLANTED A DOPE 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
LEON TROTSKY
He doesnt mind doves.
What's that suppose to mean, puppet?
HE'S SAYING YOU TAKE ILLEGAL DRUGS LIKE ECSTASY 👎
NO WONDER HE REGULAR SEE'S HIS ARSE IN THE MIRROR 😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
CapsDave
He doesnt mind doves.
What's that suppose to mean, puppet?
HE'S SAYING YOU TAKE ILLEGAL DRUGS LIKE ECSTASY 👎
NO WONDER HE REGULAR SEE'S HIS ARSE IN THE MIRROR 😂😂😂👍
Sees deflecting again, botherer
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Steve Göldby
You come on here constantly pushing your far right rhetoric, politicising absolutely everything anyone says and banging on and on about open borders, then as soon as you are challenged on it, you bleet like a little crybaby fanny.
You're just the same all as the other supposed hard cases with extreme political views - you're fuck all when challenged. Shame your bollocks and intellect aren't the same size as your big fucking gob.
Bobupanddown
You come on here constantly pushing your far right rhetoric, politicising absolutely everything anyone says and banging on and on about open borders, then as soon as you are challenged on it, you bleet like a little crybaby fanny.
"Far right rhetoric"
Looks like having to stack shelves at Tesco has finally flipped you.
Open borders and uncontrolled immigration has caused unfathomable damage to western democracies and our society has a whole. Only a fucking idiot could say we're better off for having Muslim rape gangs, overcrowded public services, insane house prices and ghettos in some of our towns and cities.
I get it, you're unable to delineate between controlled immigration and open borders mass migration.
But there is a clear difference and let me explain one of the key concepts to you.
Integration.
When migration is controlled 1st generation immigrants integrate into their host societies. They bring the best aspects of their cultures, the food, the art and the music but leave behind the third world barbarism of raping children and murdering "none believers".
When immigration is not controlled ghettos are created where 1st generation immigrants are separated from the host culture and never integrate. They don't allow their women to speak the host language and beat their children if they mix with children form the host culture. They openly oppose the laws and culture of their hosts and promote terrorism and other third world barbarism.
You're just the same all as the other supposed hard cases with extreme political views - you're fuck all when challenged. Shame your bollocks and intellect aren't the same size as your big fucking gob.
Supposed hard cases? Are you confusing me with someone who offers people out on message boards?
Go on then, educate this "fuck all" on the virtue and value of open door immigration.....oh and that £100 is stil on the table
Steve Göldby
OK - so it's just Muslims you hate then.
Bobupanddown
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Fucking hell 😀. How do you feel about Catholics. Germans? Is there a time lapse on this sort of stuff?
Steve Göldby
Johnny Thunder
Fuck me, this one certainly went off topic a bit like.
Excellent effort at a ton Bob ye fuckin trouble causing cunt.
I'm sure it will make it.
Does anyone know where I can register myself for the voluntary work helping out the at risk, deliveries etc?
I have a tranny sat on the drive doing fuck all and I would like to help out if possible.
Good on ya Johny lad, contact Middlesbrough Council volunteering@middlesbrough.gov.uk
Cheers towz lad.
I actually registered with the government one yesterday, offering my services for courier/delivery.
Just waiting to hear from them now.
