Who is going to work

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 24, 2020, 10:22:41 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Who is going to work  (Read 715 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 226



View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:10:56 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:06:15 PM
Fabulous, please give me one quote where I have ever posted anything anti-semitic

Dont.

It said on the telly, etc
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 909


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:11:20 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:44:52 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:36:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:21:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:58:04 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:07:31 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:04:59 AM
I got the "high risk" nhs text yesterday  ... 12 weeks inside...

souey

be some breakdowns on here over the next few weeks/days/hours

i hope ADMIN take this into account

:alf:

Have you seen Goldby's post recently? He's having a breakdown himself.

 :meltdown: :meltdown:

Big crybaby. Just because I pulled you up on your bigotry 

You didn't pull me up on my bigotry, you made a false accusation of me of hating immigrants. One you still haven't been grown up enough to apologise for.



I'm very sorry Bob.

Sorry that you hate immigrants and feel the need to blame all the world's problems on open borders.

The dove needs both the left wing and the right wing to be able to fly.

Another unfounded allegation, it's funny you're banging the drum for a more tolerant board but you throw shit as much as anyone.

That £100 is still on the table if you can put one post up that I've made that "hates immigrants".

Of course you cant and we know your not man enough to apologise for this false allegation.

I suppose that speaks volumes about you.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 73 127


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Today at 08:11:48 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 07:29:16 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:44:52 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:36:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:21:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:58:04 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:07:31 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:04:59 AM
I got the "high risk" nhs text yesterday  ... 12 weeks inside...

souey

be some breakdowns on here over the next few weeks/days/hours

i hope ADMIN take this into account

:alf:

Have you seen Goldby's post recently? He's having a breakdown himself.

 :meltdown: :meltdown:

Big crybaby. Just because I pulled you up on your bigotry 

You didn't pull me up on my bigotry, you made a false accusation of me of hating immigrants. One you still haven't been grown up enough to apologise for.



I'm very sorry Bob.

Sorry that you hate immigrants and feel the need to blame all the world's problems on open borders.

The dove needs both the left wing and the right wing to be able to fly.

And i pulled Goldby up on his crushing bullshit hypocrisy...... he banished rubber face for anti semitism while parroting David Icke conspiracy theories about the Holocaust during the election..... also turned a blind eye to Rids, Towz and the far left extremists relentless antisemitic shit about the Jews....

Sort your own greenhouse out Goldby


ARE YOU SAYING SOMEONE PLANTED A DOPE  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 909


View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:14:27 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:11:48 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 07:29:16 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:44:52 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:36:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:21:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:58:04 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:07:31 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:04:59 AM
I got the "high risk" nhs text yesterday  ... 12 weeks inside...

souey

be some breakdowns on here over the next few weeks/days/hours

i hope ADMIN take this into account

:alf:

Have you seen Goldby's post recently? He's having a breakdown himself.

 :meltdown: :meltdown:

Big crybaby. Just because I pulled you up on your bigotry 

You didn't pull me up on my bigotry, you made a false accusation of me of hating immigrants. One you still haven't been grown up enough to apologise for.



I'm very sorry Bob.

Sorry that you hate immigrants and feel the need to blame all the world's problems on open borders.

The dove needs both the left wing and the right wing to be able to fly.

And i pulled Goldby up on his crushing bullshit hypocrisy...... he banished rubber face for anti semitism while parroting David Icke conspiracy theories about the Holocaust during the election..... also turned a blind eye to Rids, Towz and the far left extremists relentless antisemitic shit about the Jews....

Sort your own greenhouse out Goldby


ARE YOU SAYING SOMEONE PLANTED A DOPE  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Funny isn't it, sock puppet central this place  klins
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 909


View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:17:50 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 05:49:31 PM
He doesnt mind doves.

What's that suppose to mean, puppet?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 73 127


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Today at 08:32:52 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:17:50 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 05:49:31 PM
He doesnt mind doves.

What's that suppose to mean, puppet?


HE'S SAYING YOU TAKE ILLEGAL DRUGS LIKE ECSTASY 👎

NO WONDER HE REGULAR SEE'S HIS ARSE IN THE MIRROR  😂😂😂👍
« Last Edit: Today at 08:50:40 PM by LEON TROTSKY » Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Snoozy
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 265


View Profile
« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:45:31 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 08:54:01 AM
Me. For a bit

Failed. Was only going in to get computer and one conference call scheduled for 10am. That got moved to three and in between one client (69 and whos wife recently released from hospital after serious illness)!turned up unannounced and in spite of saying he wouldnt take long and keep his distance, sat next to
Me and talked for an hour about all sorts of shite. Back I first thing to collect computer then thats me working from home till whenever
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 722


View Profile
« Reply #57 on: Today at 08:51:29 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:50:45 PM
Quote from: towz on August 18, 2014, 06:08:03 PM
I think Shylock is an accurate portrayal of a nice Jewish person.

 mick

 mcl you fucking doyle
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 234



View Profile
« Reply #58 on: Today at 08:52:02 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:51:29 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:50:45 PM
Quote from: towz on August 18, 2014, 06:08:03 PM
I think Shylock is an accurate portrayal of a nice Jewish person.

 mick

 mcl you fucking doyle

Making up posts again Towz.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 722


View Profile
« Reply #59 on: Today at 08:53:48 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:52:02 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:51:29 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:50:45 PM
Quote from: towz on August 18, 2014, 06:08:03 PM
I think Shylock is an accurate portrayal of a nice Jewish person.

 mick

 mcl you fucking doyle

Making up posts again Towz.

 

I suppose you cant go out cruising now so have to do something to keep busy
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 234



View Profile
« Reply #60 on: Today at 09:51:47 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:53:48 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:52:02 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:51:29 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:50:45 PM
Quote from: towz on August 18, 2014, 06:08:03 PM
I think Shylock is an accurate portrayal of a nice Jewish person.

 mick

 mcl you fucking doyle

Making up posts again Towz.

 

I suppose you cant go out cruising now so have to do something to keep busy

I live in a commune/cult and we are constantly at it like horny weasels.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 909


View Profile
« Reply #61 on: Today at 10:00:03 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 09:51:47 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:53:48 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:52:02 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:51:29 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:50:45 PM
Quote from: towz on August 18, 2014, 06:08:03 PM
I think Shylock is an accurate portrayal of a nice Jewish person.

 mick

 mcl you fucking doyle

Making up posts again Towz.

 

I suppose you cant go out cruising now so have to do something to keep busy

I live in a commune/cult and we are constantly at it like horny weasels.

 



#TeamClem cult  :like:
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 681



View Profile WWW
« Reply #62 on: Today at 10:07:35 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 07:29:16 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:44:52 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:36:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:21:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:58:04 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:07:31 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:04:59 AM
I got the "high risk" nhs text yesterday  ... 12 weeks inside...

souey

be some breakdowns on here over the next few weeks/days/hours

i hope ADMIN take this into account

:alf:

Have you seen Goldby's post recently? He's having a breakdown himself.

 :meltdown: :meltdown:

Big crybaby. Just because I pulled you up on your bigotry 

You didn't pull me up on my bigotry, you made a false accusation of me of hating immigrants. One you still haven't been grown up enough to apologise for.



I'm very sorry Bob.

Sorry that you hate immigrants and feel the need to blame all the world's problems on open borders.

The dove needs both the left wing and the right wing to be able to fly.

And i pulled Goldby up on his crushing bullshit hypocrisy...... he banished rubber face for anti semitism while parroting David Icke conspiracy theories about the Holocaust during the election..... also turned a blind eye to Rids, Towz and the far left extremists relentless antisemitic shit about the Jews....

Sort your own greenhouse out Goldby

I told you yesterday - I never banned Capio for anti-Semitism.

Rids and Towz have never said anything anti-Semitic. 

I've also never quoted David Icke.

I think you are confused, or maybe having your strings pulled by Capio himself.
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 722


View Profile
« Reply #63 on: Today at 10:17:59 PM »
That's coz i'm not an anti-Semite. I am anti Netanyahu and psycho Zionists though
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 722


View Profile
« Reply #64 on: Today at 10:18:47 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 09:51:47 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:53:48 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:52:02 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:51:29 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:50:45 PM
Quote from: towz on August 18, 2014, 06:08:03 PM
I think Shylock is an accurate portrayal of a nice Jewish person.

 mick

 mcl you fucking doyle

Making up posts again Towz.

 

I suppose you cant go out cruising now so have to do something to keep busy

I live in a commune/cult and we are constantly at it like horny weasels.

 

 klins
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 299


View Profile
« Reply #65 on: Today at 10:19:54 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:32:52 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:17:50 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 05:49:31 PM
He doesnt mind doves.

What's that suppose to mean, puppet?


HE'S SAYING YOU TAKE ILLEGAL DRUGS LIKE ECSTASY 👎

NO WONDER HE REGULAR SEE'S HIS ARSE IN THE MIRROR  😂😂😂👍

Sees deflecting again, botherer  :lids:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 681



View Profile WWW
« Reply #66 on: Today at 10:20:38 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:11:20 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:44:52 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:36:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:21:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:58:04 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:07:31 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:04:59 AM
I got the "high risk" nhs text yesterday  ... 12 weeks inside...

souey

be some breakdowns on here over the next few weeks/days/hours

i hope ADMIN take this into account

:alf:

Have you seen Goldby's post recently? He's having a breakdown himself.

 :meltdown: :meltdown:

Big crybaby. Just because I pulled you up on your bigotry 

You didn't pull me up on my bigotry, you made a false accusation of me of hating immigrants. One you still haven't been grown up enough to apologise for.



I'm very sorry Bob.

Sorry that you hate immigrants and feel the need to blame all the world's problems on open borders.

The dove needs both the left wing and the right wing to be able to fly.

Another unfounded allegation, it's funny you're banging the drum for a more tolerant board but you throw shit as much as anyone.

That £100 is still on the table if you can put one post up that I've made that "hates immigrants".

Of course you cant and we know your not man enough to apologise for this false allegation.

I suppose that speaks volumes about you.


You come on here constantly pushing your far right rhetoric, politicising absolutely everything anyone says  and banging on and on about open borders, then as soon as you are challenged on it, you bleet like a little crybaby fanny.

You're just the same all as the other supposed hard cases with extreme political views - you're fuck all when challenged. Shame your bollocks and intellect aren't the same size as your big fucking gob.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 909


View Profile
« Reply #67 on: Today at 10:21:46 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:17:59 PM
That's coz i'm not an anti-Semite. I am anti Netanyahu and psycho Zionists though

Psycho Zionists, strange fact about these folks, they're all jews  mcl
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 