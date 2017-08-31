Who is going to work

March 24, 2020, 07:50:09 PM
Author Topic: Who is going to work  (Read 541 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 223



« on: Today at 08:52:25 AM »
?

I am
Snoozy
Posts: 264


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:54:01 AM »
Me. For a bit
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 376


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:02:27 AM »
I'm finished.
tunstall
Posts: 3 298


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:03:29 AM »
nope
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 457



« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:04:59 AM »
I got the "high risk" nhs text yesterday  ... 12 weeks inside...
tunstall
Posts: 3 298


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:07:31 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:04:59 AM
I got the "high risk" nhs text yesterday  ... 12 weeks inside...

souey

be some breakdowns on here over the next few weeks/days/hours

i hope ADMIN take this into account

:alf:
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 376


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:08:25 AM »
In my case, I've been really busy for a long time now.
Then the phone just stopped about three weeks back.
I still have work to do but it will have to wait.
It isn't nice phoning older people and telling them you are not doing the job because you don't want to put them at risk.
Honestly, judging by their reactions, I think some don't understand.

Call out for power failure is probably all I will do for now.
tunstall
Posts: 3 298


« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:10:06 AM »
i'm gonna get in touch with work and see what the crack is

can't see much happening like....
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 223



« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:12:16 AM »
Im certain (see the tube in London) people have no understanding of the danger, and they are not even talking about the hammer that is smashing our economy to pieces
V6
Posts: 2 059


« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:21:41 AM »
Im classed as essential but got a text last night to say not to bother coming in
Bernie
Posts: 5 140


« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:54:47 AM »
Been "working from home" since the autumn   :nige: :pope2:
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 405


Not big and not clever


« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:35:13 AM »
Been in, picked my gear up, looked wistfully at greggs, back home now for the great Alcoholockdown of 2020.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 017


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:39:58 AM »
Me, we hold a licence for the storage and distribution of medicines. All staff in as normal.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 124


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:46:03 AM »
FUCKING WRETCHES BY THE SOUNDS OF IT  👎😡😡😡👎
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 012



« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:58:35 AM »
Going to go to the office to collect a box of stuff then just do as much as I can from home for the foreseeable
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 376


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:01:18 AM »
Does anyone know where I can register myself for the voluntary work helping out the at risk, deliveries etc?

I have a tranny sat on the drive doing fuck all and I would like to help out if possible.
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 405


Not big and not clever


« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:06:38 AM »
Could you not let him/her in for a brew?
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 376


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:07:27 AM »
I'd end up bucking it.



 
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 017


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:12:42 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:46:03 AM
FUCKING WRETCHES BY THE SOUNDS OF IT  👎😡😡😡👎

?
tunstall
Posts: 3 298


« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:27:20 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:01:18 AM
Does anyone know where I can register myself for the voluntary work helping out the at risk, deliveries etc?

I have a tranny sat on the drive doing fuck all and I would like to help out if possible.

Bring a bag o spuds to Cowpen Bewley ya cunt
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 376


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:29:48 AM »
Just delivered some to the in laws this morning.


 
BoroPE
Posts: 2 204


« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:36:16 AM »
Im at work now.  oleary
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 124


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:44:50 AM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 11:36:16 AM
Im at work now.  oleary


WELL IF YOU ARE IN THE COMPANY OF MORE THAN 2 PEOPLE YA FUCKING SHOULDN'T BE THEN SHOULD YA  👎

HEALTH BEFORE WEALTH FOR FUCKS SAKE 👎😡👎
Nelboro
Posts: 186


« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:14:55 PM »
Yep I am, work for Anglian Water collecting the Sludge & Shite from pumping stations we're classed as essential, although all office staff have been sent home to work at least the roads are quieter
Steboro
Posts: 3 182


« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:20:15 PM »
Got to work from home and only go onsite for critical stuff.

Had to setup remote access yesterday at a church so the priest can stream his religous babble on via YouTube.  I should double check the porn content filtering aswell.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 439


« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:29:45 PM »
No chance of any work for me for the foreseeable, contract finished last week and market was already fucked due to IR35.  Going to sit back and go slowly mental from boredom.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 376


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:31:00 PM »
You can always make life more fun.

See if you can kill yourself in less than a week with drink.




 :like:
BoroPE
Posts: 2 204


« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:37:33 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:44:50 AM
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 11:36:16 AM
Im at work now.  oleary


WELL IF YOU ARE IN THE COMPANY OF MORE THAN 2 PEOPLE YA FUCKING SHOULDN'T BE THEN SHOULD YA  👎

HEALTH BEFORE WEALTH FOR FUCKS SAKE 👎😡👎

Essential workers. Place needs to run 24/7 safeguards being put in place. (wash your hands keep your distance).
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 017


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:18:58 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:44:50 AM
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 11:36:16 AM
Im at work now.  oleary


WELL IF YOU ARE IN THE COMPANY OF MORE THAN 2 PEOPLE YA FUCKING SHOULDN'T BE THEN SHOULD YA  👎

HEALTH BEFORE WEALTH FOR FUCKS SAKE 👎😡👎

That's not strictly true Lids, I have a staff of 8 in today. We are packing and sending out hand wash, pharmaceutical products and the like. People need them.
We have procedures in place to keep staff apart, everyone is wearing masks, hand sanitisers are at every work station and there is no contact.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 439


« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:43:17 PM »
Got any of those little blue tablets Tel? Going to be a long 3 weeks!  Just asking for a friend   
towz
Posts: 7 715


« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:14:41 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:01:18 AM
Does anyone know where I can register myself for the voluntary work helping out the at risk, deliveries etc?

I have a tranny sat on the drive doing fuck all and I would like to help out if possible.

Good on ya Johny lad, contact Middlesbrough Council volunteering@middlesbrough.gov.uk
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 228



« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:15:50 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 09:08:25 AM

It isn't nice phoning females and telling them you are not doing the job because you don't want to put them at risk.
Honestly, judging by their reactions, I think some fully understand.


 klins
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 017


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:22:05 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 01:43:17 PM
Got any of those little blue tablets Tel? Going to be a long 3 weeks!  Just asking for a friend   

Unfortunately not, we've got about 350 pallets of paracetamol though but it's only the API not the tablets.

You'll just have to think of something exhilarating, like the Duchess of Argyle without her hat on.
 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 124


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #33 on: Today at 03:07:54 PM »




GOVERMENT TOLD ME TO STOP AT HOME SO FUCK ANY WORK  👎
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 957



« Reply #34 on: Today at 03:47:33 PM »
Fuck work' I'd sooner be cabined up at home than risk catching the chinese plague.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 898


« Reply #35 on: Today at 04:58:04 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:07:31 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:04:59 AM
I got the "high risk" nhs text yesterday  ... 12 weeks inside...

souey

be some breakdowns on here over the next few weeks/days/hours

i hope ADMIN take this into account

:alf:

Have you seen Goldby's post recently? He's having a breakdown himself.

 :meltdown: :meltdown:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 678



« Reply #36 on: Today at 05:21:34 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:58:04 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:07:31 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:04:59 AM
I got the "high risk" nhs text yesterday  ... 12 weeks inside...

souey

be some breakdowns on here over the next few weeks/days/hours

i hope ADMIN take this into account

:alf:

Have you seen Goldby's post recently? He's having a breakdown himself.

 :meltdown: :meltdown:

Big crybaby. Just because I pulled you up on your bigotry 
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 898


« Reply #37 on: Today at 05:36:01 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:21:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:58:04 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:07:31 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:04:59 AM
I got the "high risk" nhs text yesterday  ... 12 weeks inside...

souey

be some breakdowns on here over the next few weeks/days/hours

i hope ADMIN take this into account

:alf:

Have you seen Goldby's post recently? He's having a breakdown himself.

 :meltdown: :meltdown:

Big crybaby. Just because I pulled you up on your bigotry 

You didn't pull me up on my bigotry, you made a false accusation of me of hating immigrants. One you still haven't been grown up enough to apologise for.

Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 678



« Reply #38 on: Today at 05:44:52 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:36:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:21:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:58:04 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:07:31 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:04:59 AM
I got the "high risk" nhs text yesterday  ... 12 weeks inside...

souey

be some breakdowns on here over the next few weeks/days/hours

i hope ADMIN take this into account

:alf:

Have you seen Goldby's post recently? He's having a breakdown himself.

 :meltdown: :meltdown:

Big crybaby. Just because I pulled you up on your bigotry 

You didn't pull me up on my bigotry, you made a false accusation of me of hating immigrants. One you still haven't been grown up enough to apologise for.



I'm very sorry Bob.

Sorry that you hate immigrants and feel the need to blame all the world's problems on open borders.

The dove needs both the left wing and the right wing to be able to fly.
CapsDave
Posts: 4 296


« Reply #39 on: Today at 05:49:31 PM »
He doesnt mind doves.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 228



« Reply #40 on: Today at 05:52:34 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 05:49:31 PM
He doesnt mind doves.

Doves are just posh pigeons.

Fuck 'em.

 oleary
daftjim
Posts: 2 412


« Reply #41 on: Today at 06:00:58 PM »
WFH but can't be arsed.
Gonna just tell them I'll pack in until its all done and dusted.
monkeyman
Posts: 8 882


« Reply #42 on: Today at 06:11:15 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:07:54 PM




GOVERMENT TOLD ME TO STOP AT HOME SO FUCK ANY WORK  👎
WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YER DID ANY GRAFT  lost
monkeyman
Posts: 8 882


« Reply #43 on: Today at 06:13:45 PM »
FUCKING ME LIKE I MENTIONED BEFORE MY BOSS IS A GREEDY CUNT  :wanker:
HE IS SHITTING HIMSELF IF ANYONE GOES SICK  :wanker:  :meltdown:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 124


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #44 on: Today at 06:17:55 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 06:11:15 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:07:54 PM




GOVERMENT TOLD ME TO STOP AT HOME SO FUCK ANY WORK  👎
WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YER DID ANY GRAFT  lost

2 WEEK SHUTDOWN ON SABIC END OF JAN  👍

I'M SEMI RETIRED 😂😂😂
BoroPE
Posts: 2 204


« Reply #45 on: Today at 06:37:13 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:17:55 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 06:11:15 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:07:54 PM




GOVERMENT TOLD ME TO STOP AT HOME SO FUCK ANY WORK  👎
WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YER DID ANY GRAFT  lost

2 WEEK SHUTDOWN ON SABIC END OF JAN  👍

I'M SEMI RETIRED 😂😂😂

Looking for Amenity attendants here to keep on top of the place i can put a word in for you if you like ? 
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 012



« Reply #46 on: Today at 07:02:49 PM »
 Not sure my work will last long, supply chain seems to have made its own decision to collapse itself. The biggest problem is having 2 or 3 lads driving around in a crew cab or transit van. You can't social distance that. Although Matt Hancock seems to be softening in saying do what you can but we appreciate you can't always do everything so maybe with a bit of reflection some companies that shut today will open tomorrow.
Oldfield
Posts: 622



« Reply #47 on: Today at 07:29:16 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:44:52 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:36:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:21:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:58:04 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:07:31 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:04:59 AM
I got the "high risk" nhs text yesterday  ... 12 weeks inside...

souey

be some breakdowns on here over the next few weeks/days/hours

i hope ADMIN take this into account

:alf:

Have you seen Goldby's post recently? He's having a breakdown himself.

 :meltdown: :meltdown:

Big crybaby. Just because I pulled you up on your bigotry 

You didn't pull me up on my bigotry, you made a false accusation of me of hating immigrants. One you still haven't been grown up enough to apologise for.



I'm very sorry Bob.

Sorry that you hate immigrants and feel the need to blame all the world's problems on open borders.

The dove needs both the left wing and the right wing to be able to fly.

And i pulled Goldby up on his crushing bullshit hypocrisy...... he banished rubber face for anti semitism while parroting David Icke conspiracy theories about the Holocaust during the election..... also turned a blind eye to Rids, Towz and the far left extremists relentless antisemitic shit about the Jews....

Sort your own greenhouse out Goldby
