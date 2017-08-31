|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
Im at work now.
WELL IF YOU ARE IN THE COMPANY OF MORE THAN 2 PEOPLE YA FUCKING SHOULDN'T BE THEN SHOULD YA 👎
HEALTH BEFORE WEALTH FOR FUCKS SAKE 👎😡👎
That's not strictly true Lids, I have a staff of 8 in today. We are packing and sending out hand wash, pharmaceutical products and the like. People need them.
We have procedures in place to keep staff apart, everyone is wearing masks, hand sanitisers are at every work station and there is no contact.
Steve Göldby
I got the "high risk" nhs text yesterday ... 12 weeks inside...
be some breakdowns on here over the next few weeks/days/hours
i hope ADMIN take this into account
Have you seen Goldby's post recently? He's having a breakdown himself.
Big crybaby. Just because I pulled you up on your bigotry
You didn't pull me up on my bigotry, you made a false accusation of me of hating immigrants. One you still haven't been grown up enough to apologise for.
I'm very sorry Bob.
Sorry that you hate immigrants and feel the need to blame all the world's problems on open borders.
The dove needs both the left wing and the right wing to be able to fly.
Oldfield
And i pulled Goldby up on his crushing bullshit hypocrisy...... he banished rubber face for anti semitism while parroting David Icke conspiracy theories about the Holocaust during the election..... also turned a blind eye to Rids, Towz and the far left extremists relentless antisemitic shit about the Jews....
Sort your own greenhouse out Goldby
