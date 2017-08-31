Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 11 376





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 376Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Who is going to work « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:02:27 AM » I'm finished. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 11 376





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 376Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Who is going to work « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:08:25 AM » In my case, I've been really busy for a long time now.

Then the phone just stopped about three weeks back.

I still have work to do but it will have to wait.

It isn't nice phoning older people and telling them you are not doing the job because you don't want to put them at risk.

Honestly, judging by their reactions, I think some don't understand.



Call out for power failure is probably all I will do for now. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

tunstall

Offline



Posts: 3 298





Posts: 3 298 Re: Who is going to work « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:10:06 AM » i'm gonna get in touch with work and see what the crack is



can't see much happening like.... Logged

V6

Offline



Posts: 2 059





Posts: 2 059 Re: Who is going to work « Reply #9 on: Today at 09:21:41 AM » Im classed as essential but got a text last night to say not to bother coming in Logged

PoliteDwarf

Online



Posts: 9 405





Not big and not clever





Posts: 9 405Not big and not clever Re: Who is going to work « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:35:13 AM » Been in, picked my gear up, looked wistfully at greggs, back home now for the great Alcoholockdown of 2020. Logged CoB scum

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 017





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 017Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Who is going to work « Reply #12 on: Today at 10:39:58 AM » Me, we hold a licence for the storage and distribution of medicines. All staff in as normal. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 73 124





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 124I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Who is going to work « Reply #13 on: Today at 10:46:03 AM » FUCKING WRETCHES BY THE SOUNDS OF IT 👎😡😡😡👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

MF(c) DOOM

Online



Posts: 4 012







Posts: 4 012 Re: Who is going to work « Reply #14 on: Today at 10:58:35 AM » Going to go to the office to collect a box of stuff then just do as much as I can from home for the foreseeable Logged

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 11 376





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 376Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Who is going to work « Reply #15 on: Today at 11:01:18 AM » Does anyone know where I can register myself for the voluntary work helping out the at risk, deliveries etc?



I have a tranny sat on the drive doing fuck all and I would like to help out if possible. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

PoliteDwarf

Online



Posts: 9 405





Not big and not clever





Posts: 9 405Not big and not clever Re: Who is going to work « Reply #16 on: Today at 11:06:38 AM » Could you not let him/her in for a brew? Logged CoB scum

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 11 376





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 376Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Who is going to work « Reply #17 on: Today at 11:07:27 AM »







I'd end up bucking it. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 11 376





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 376Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Who is going to work « Reply #20 on: Today at 11:29:48 AM »





Just delivered some to the in laws this morning. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 73 124





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 124I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Who is going to work « Reply #22 on: Today at 11:44:50 AM » Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 11:36:16 AM

Im at work now.



WELL IF YOU ARE IN THE COMPANY OF MORE THAN 2 PEOPLE YA FUCKING SHOULDN'T BE THEN SHOULD YA 👎



HEALTH BEFORE WEALTH FOR FUCKS SAKE 👎😡👎 WELL IF YOU ARE IN THE COMPANY OF MORE THAN 2 PEOPLE YA FUCKING SHOULDN'T BE THEN SHOULD YA 👎HEALTH BEFORE WEALTH FOR FUCKS SAKE 👎😡👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Nelboro

Offline



Posts: 186





Posts: 186 Re: Who is going to work « Reply #23 on: Today at 12:14:55 PM » Yep I am, work for Anglian Water collecting the Sludge & Shite from pumping stations we're classed as essential, although all office staff have been sent home to work at least the roads are quieter Logged

Steboro

Offline



Posts: 3 182





Posts: 3 182 Re: Who is going to work « Reply #24 on: Today at 12:20:15 PM » Got to work from home and only go onsite for critical stuff.



Had to setup remote access yesterday at a church so the priest can stream his religous babble on via YouTube. I should double check the porn content filtering aswell. Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 1 439





Posts: 1 439 Re: Who is going to work « Reply #25 on: Today at 12:29:45 PM » No chance of any work for me for the foreseeable, contract finished last week and market was already fucked due to IR35. Going to sit back and go slowly mental from boredom. Logged

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 11 376





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 376Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Who is going to work « Reply #26 on: Today at 12:31:00 PM »



See if you can kill yourself in less than a week with drink.









You can always make life more fun.See if you can kill yourself in less than a week with drink. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 017





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 017Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Who is going to work « Reply #28 on: Today at 01:18:58 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:44:50 AM Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 11:36:16 AM

Im at work now.



WELL IF YOU ARE IN THE COMPANY OF MORE THAN 2 PEOPLE YA FUCKING SHOULDN'T BE THEN SHOULD YA 👎



HEALTH BEFORE WEALTH FOR FUCKS SAKE 👎😡👎

WELL IF YOU ARE IN THE COMPANY OF MORE THAN 2 PEOPLE YA FUCKING SHOULDN'T BE THEN SHOULD YA 👎HEALTH BEFORE WEALTH FOR FUCKS SAKE 👎😡👎

That's not strictly true Lids, I have a staff of 8 in today. We are packing and sending out hand wash, pharmaceutical products and the like. People need them.

We have procedures in place to keep staff apart, everyone is wearing masks, hand sanitisers are at every work station and there is no contact. That's not strictly true Lids, I have a staff of 8 in today. We are packing and sending out hand wash, pharmaceutical products and the like. People need them.We have procedures in place to keep staff apart, everyone is wearing masks, hand sanitisers are at every work station and there is no contact. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 1 439





Posts: 1 439 Re: Who is going to work « Reply #29 on: Today at 01:43:17 PM » Got any of those little blue tablets Tel? Going to be a long 3 weeks! Just asking for a friend Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 017





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 017Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Who is going to work « Reply #32 on: Today at 02:22:05 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 01:43:17 PM

Got any of those little blue tablets Tel? Going to be a long 3 weeks! Just asking for a friend

Unfortunately not, we've got about 350 pallets of paracetamol though but it's only the API not the tablets.



You'll just have to think of something exhilarating, like the Duchess of Argyle without her hat on.

Unfortunately not, we've got about 350 pallets of paracetamol though but it's only the API not the tablets.You'll just have to think of something exhilarating, like the Duchess of Argyle without her hat on. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 73 124





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 124I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Who is going to work « Reply #33 on: Today at 03:07:54 PM »







GOVERMENT TOLD ME TO STOP AT HOME SO FUCK ANY WORK 👎 GOVERMENT TOLD ME TO STOP AT HOME SO FUCK ANY WORK 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 9 957







We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 957 Re: Who is going to work « Reply #34 on: Today at 03:47:33 PM » Fuck work' I'd sooner be cabined up at home than risk catching the chinese plague. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

monkeyman

Online



Posts: 8 882





Posts: 8 882 Re: Who is going to work « Reply #43 on: Today at 06:13:45 PM »

HE IS SHITTING HIMSELF IF ANYONE GOES SICK FUCKING ME LIKE I MENTIONED BEFORE MY BOSS IS A GREEDY CUNTHE IS SHITTING HIMSELF IF ANYONE GOES SICK Logged