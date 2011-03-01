Who is going to work

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 24, 2020, 01:52:35 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Who is going to work  (Read 282 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 219



View Profile
« on: Today at 08:52:25 AM »
?

I am
Logged
Snoozy
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 263


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:54:01 AM »
Me. For a bit
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 376


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:02:27 AM »
I'm finished.
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 298


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:03:29 AM »
nope
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 456



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:04:59 AM »
I got the "high risk" nhs text yesterday  ... 12 weeks inside...
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 298


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:07:31 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:04:59 AM
I got the "high risk" nhs text yesterday  ... 12 weeks inside...

souey

be some breakdowns on here over the next few weeks/days/hours

i hope ADMIN take this into account

:alf:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 376


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:08:25 AM »
In my case, I've been really busy for a long time now.
Then the phone just stopped about three weeks back.
I still have work to do but it will have to wait.
It isn't nice phoning older people and telling them you are not doing the job because you don't want to put them at risk.
Honestly, judging by their reactions, I think some don't understand.

Call out for power failure is probably all I will do for now.
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 298


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:10:06 AM »
i'm gonna get in touch with work and see what the crack is

can't see much happening like....
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 219



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:12:16 AM »
Im certain (see the tube in London) people have no understanding of the danger, and they are not even talking about the hammer that is smashing our economy to pieces
Logged
V6
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 059


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:21:41 AM »
Im classed as essential but got a text last night to say not to bother coming in
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 140


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:54:47 AM »
Been "working from home" since the autumn   :nige: :pope2:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
PoliteDwarf
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 404


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:35:13 AM »
Been in, picked my gear up, looked wistfully at greggs, back home now for the great Alcoholockdown of 2020.
Logged
CoB scum
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 016


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:39:58 AM »
Me, we hold a licence for the storage and distribution of medicines. All staff in as normal.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 112


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:46:03 AM »
FUCKING WRETCHES BY THE SOUNDS OF IT  👎😡😡😡👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 009



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:58:35 AM »
Going to go to the office to collect a box of stuff then just do as much as I can from home for the foreseeable
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 376


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:01:18 AM »
Does anyone know where I can register myself for the voluntary work helping out the at risk, deliveries etc?

I have a tranny sat on the drive doing fuck all and I would like to help out if possible.
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
PoliteDwarf
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 404


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:06:38 AM »
Could you not let him/her in for a brew?
Logged
CoB scum
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 376


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:07:27 AM »
I'd end up bucking it.



 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 016


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:12:42 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:46:03 AM
FUCKING WRETCHES BY THE SOUNDS OF IT  👎😡😡😡👎

?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 298


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:27:20 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:01:18 AM
Does anyone know where I can register myself for the voluntary work helping out the at risk, deliveries etc?

I have a tranny sat on the drive doing fuck all and I would like to help out if possible.

Bring a bag o spuds to Cowpen Bewley ya cunt
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 376


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:29:48 AM »
Just delivered some to the in laws this morning.


 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
BoroPE
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 200


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:36:16 AM »
Im at work now.  oleary
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 112


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:44:50 AM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 11:36:16 AM
Im at work now.  oleary


WELL IF YOU ARE IN THE COMPANY OF MORE THAN 2 PEOPLE YA FUCKING SHOULDN'T BE THEN SHOULD YA  👎

HEALTH BEFORE WEALTH FOR FUCKS SAKE 👎😡👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Nelboro
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 186


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:14:55 PM »
Yep I am, work for Anglian Water collecting the Sludge & Shite from pumping stations we're classed as essential, although all office staff have been sent home to work at least the roads are quieter
Logged
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 182


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:20:15 PM »
Got to work from home and only go onsite for critical stuff.

Had to setup remote access yesterday at a church so the priest can stream his religous babble on via YouTube.  I should double check the porn content filtering aswell.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 436


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:29:45 PM »
No chance of any work for me for the foreseeable, contract finished last week and market was already fucked due to IR35.  Going to sit back and go slowly mental from boredom.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 376


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:31:00 PM »
You can always make life more fun.

See if you can kill yourself in less than a week with drink.




 :like:
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
BoroPE
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 200


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:37:33 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:44:50 AM
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 11:36:16 AM
Im at work now.  oleary


WELL IF YOU ARE IN THE COMPANY OF MORE THAN 2 PEOPLE YA FUCKING SHOULDN'T BE THEN SHOULD YA  👎

HEALTH BEFORE WEALTH FOR FUCKS SAKE 👎😡👎

Essential workers. Place needs to run 24/7 safeguards being put in place. (wash your hands keep your distance).
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 016


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:18:58 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:44:50 AM
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 11:36:16 AM
Im at work now.  oleary


WELL IF YOU ARE IN THE COMPANY OF MORE THAN 2 PEOPLE YA FUCKING SHOULDN'T BE THEN SHOULD YA  👎

HEALTH BEFORE WEALTH FOR FUCKS SAKE 👎😡👎

That's not strictly true Lids, I have a staff of 8 in today. We are packing and sending out hand wash, pharmaceutical products and the like. People need them.
We have procedures in place to keep staff apart, everyone is wearing masks, hand sanitisers are at every work station and there is no contact.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 436


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:43:17 PM »
Got any of those little blue tablets Tel? Going to be a long 3 weeks!  Just asking for a friend   
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 