Don't Stand too close to me - The Policehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNIZofPB8ZM Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 099 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Covid-19 Music Compilation « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:53:36 AM » https://youtu.be/jqZ8428GSrITHE SPECIALS - GHOST TOWN Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 454 Re: Covid-19 Music Compilation « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:02:04 AM » https://youtu.be/gQ6mdLwWn_M19 Paul Hardcastle Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 099 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Covid-19 Music Compilation « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:26:41 AM » https://youtu.be/ctGzLjUfpagX RAY SPEX - GERM FREE ADOLECENTS Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 369 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Covid-19 Music Compilation « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:28:12 AM » Splendid Isolation - Little Angels.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=acIH_cG9XUs Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 454 Re: Covid-19 Music Compilation « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:29:53 AM » Isolation - Joy Divisionhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ViMA_qDKTU Logged Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 668 Re: Covid-19 Music Compilation « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:33:27 AM » https://youtu.be/u3ltZmI5LQw Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats ccole Online Posts: 4 021 Re: Covid-19 Music Compilation « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:52:53 AM » Chi - Nahttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ahBvI4pdh9U Logged Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 454 Re: Covid-19 Music Compilation « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:59:22 AM » The Knack My Sharonahttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BR2JtsVumFA Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 671 Re: Covid-19 Music Compilation « Reply #9 on: Today at 10:02:49 AM » Accept - 'Pandemic'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJxS1Bpnkl4 Logged Tortured_Mind TM Online Posts: 14 668 Re: Covid-19 Music Compilation « Reply #10 on: Today at 10:10:37 AM » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tSNWeXGZMcU Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats