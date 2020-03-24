Covid-19 Music Compilation

March 24, 2020, 10:19:04 AM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Topic: Covid-19 Music Compilation
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 454



« on: Today at 08:31:59 AM »
Don't Stand too close to me - The Police

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNIZofPB8ZM
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 099


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:53:36 AM »
https://youtu.be/jqZ8428GSrI

THE SPECIALS - GHOST TOWN
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 454



« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:02:04 AM »
https://youtu.be/gQ6mdLwWn_M

19 Paul Hardcastle
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 099


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:26:41 AM »
https://youtu.be/ctGzLjUfpag

X RAY SPEX - GERM FREE ADOLECENTS
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 369


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:28:12 AM »
Splendid Isolation - Little Angels.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=acIH_cG9XUs





 :like:
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 454



« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:29:53 AM »
Isolation - Joy Division

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ViMA_qDKTU
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 668



« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:33:27 AM »
https://youtu.be/u3ltZmI5LQw     oleary
ccole
Posts: 4 021


« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:52:53 AM »

Chi - Na

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ahBvI4pdh9U
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 454



« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:59:22 AM »
The Knack My Sharona

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BR2JtsVumFA
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 671



« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:02:49 AM »
Accept - 'Pandemic'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJxS1Bpnkl4
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 668



« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:10:37 AM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tSNWeXGZMcU   oleary
