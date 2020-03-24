Who is on the piss this morning?

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 24, 2020, 05:00:08 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Who is on the piss this morning?  (Read 198 times)
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 376


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:26:03 AM »
 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:





 :mido:
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 118


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:31:03 AM »
BE ABOUT 12 BELLS  👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍

COOKING A NICE BEEF DINNER WITH YORKIE PUDDINGS  👍

GOTTA LOOK AFTER YERSELF IN THESE DARK TIMES  👍👏👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 376


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:34:53 AM »
 jc
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 298


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:04:44 AM »
i'm still at it from last night

:homer:
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 456



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:06:07 AM »
Hitting the wine and gin, hard
Logged
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 298


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:08:08 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:31:03 AM
BE ABOUT 12 BELLS  👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍

COOKING A NICE BEEF DINNER WITH YORKIE PUDDINGS  👍

GOTTA LOOK AFTER YERSELF IN THESE DARK TIMES  👍👏👍

what veg you having mate?

steamed? roasted? boiled?
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 376


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:25:59 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:04:44 AM
i'm still at it from last night

:homer:




 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 118


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:28:59 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:08:08 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:31:03 AM
BE ABOUT 12 BELLS  👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍

COOKING A NICE BEEF DINNER WITH YORKIE PUDDINGS  👍

GOTTA LOOK AFTER YERSELF IN THESE DARK TIMES  👍👏👍

what veg you having mate?

steamed? roasted? boiled?


STEAMED...... TURNIP CARROTTS POTATOES SPROUTS 👍

HORSERADISH SAUCE 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 017


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:22:18 AM »
Remove the extra T from the carrots before you cook them, it's easier than trying to do it once they're cooked.
 jc
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 376


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:30:35 AM »
Yer a cunt Terry lad.



 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 118


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:41:27 PM »
LOOK AT THOSE BAD BOYS  👍




THE SECRETS IN THE MIX  AND GOOSE FAT IN THE TINS  👍👍👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 225



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:44:30 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:30:35 AM
Yer a cunt Terry lad.



 

CUNTT.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 896


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:53:21 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 08:26:03 AM
:beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:





 :mido:

Nah staying off it until Friday.

Too easy to fall into the habbit of day drinking.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 