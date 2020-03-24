Who is on the piss this morning? Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 24, 2020, 05:00:08 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Who is on the piss this morning? Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Who is on the piss this morning? (Read 198 times) Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 376 Shit Stirring Cunt. Who is on the piss this morning? « on: Today at 08:26:03 AM » Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 118 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Who is on the piss this morning? « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:31:03 AM » BE ABOUT 12 BELLS 👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍COOKING A NICE BEEF DINNER WITH YORKIE PUDDINGS 👍GOTTA LOOK AFTER YERSELF IN THESE DARK TIMES 👍👏👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 376 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Who is on the piss this morning? « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:34:53 AM » Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. tunstall Offline Posts: 3 298 Re: Who is on the piss this morning? « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:04:44 AM » i'm still at it from last night Logged Wee_Willie Offline Posts: 8 456 Re: Who is on the piss this morning? « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:06:07 AM » Hitting the wine and gin, hard Logged tunstall Offline Posts: 3 298 Re: Who is on the piss this morning? « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:08:08 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:31:03 AMBE ABOUT 12 BELLS 👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍COOKING A NICE BEEF DINNER WITH YORKIE PUDDINGS 👍GOTTA LOOK AFTER YERSELF IN THESE DARK TIMES 👍👏👍what veg you having mate?steamed? roasted? boiled? Logged Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 376 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Who is on the piss this morning? « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:25:59 AM » Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:04:44 AMi'm still at it from last night Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 118 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Who is on the piss this morning? « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:28:59 AM » Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:08:08 AMQuote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:31:03 AMBE ABOUT 12 BELLS 👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺👍COOKING A NICE BEEF DINNER WITH YORKIE PUDDINGS 👍GOTTA LOOK AFTER YERSELF IN THESE DARK TIMES 👍👏👍what veg you having mate?steamed? roasted? boiled?STEAMED...... TURNIP CARROTTS POTATOES SPROUTS 👍HORSERADISH SAUCE 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... TerryCochranesSocks Offline Posts: 7 017 Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Who is on the piss this morning? « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:22:18 AM » Remove the extra T from the carrots before you cook them, it's easier than trying to do it once they're cooked. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 376 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Who is on the piss this morning? « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:30:35 AM » Yer a cunt Terry lad. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 118 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Who is on the piss this morning? « Reply #10 on: Today at 04:41:27 PM » LOOK AT THOSE BAD BOYS 👍THE SECRETS IN THE MIX AND GOOSE FAT IN THE TINS 👍👍👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... CLEM FANDANGO Online Posts: 13 225 Re: Who is on the piss this morning? « Reply #11 on: Today at 04:44:30 PM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:30:35 AMYer a cunt Terry lad. CUNTT. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY Bobupanddown Online Posts: 1 896 Re: Who is on the piss this morning? « Reply #12 on: Today at 04:53:21 PM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 08:26:03 AM Nah staying off it until Friday. Too easy to fall into the habbit of day drinking. Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...