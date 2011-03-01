Muslims making up high % of deaths in uk

THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: Muslims making up high % of deaths in uk  (Read 387 times)
Wee_Willie
Online

Posts: 8 454



« on: Yesterday at 10:10:04 PM »
For continuing to visit mosques and praying on dirty mats ...

Hot spots are London and Brum
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline

Posts: 1 888


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:18:42 PM »
The PM just outlawed them (mosques) along with churches.

Now let's see the police enforce it......isolation for you but not for them.


Logged
mingebag
Offline

Posts: 4 478



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:28:14 PM »
Just London and Brum 
Logged
Skinz
Offline

Posts: 2 118


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:33:37 PM »
They need to get out of the habit of only washin one hand  klins
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline

Posts: 9 954



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:41:51 PM »
Thank fuck they don't integrate.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online

Posts: 14 217



« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:37:41 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:10:04 PM
For continuing to visit mosques and praying on dirty mats ...

Hot spots are London and Brum

Funny as fuck. You mean the two largest cities with people cheek by jowl?

Haha

Class shite
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online

Posts: 14 217



« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:39:08 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:18:42 PM
The PM just outlawed them (mosques) along with churches.

Now let's see the police enforce it......isolation for you but not for them.




Go Bob. Do you use shaving foam or just scoop it up from your mouth?
Logged
Skinz
Offline

Posts: 2 118


« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:04:35 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:39:08 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:18:42 PM
The PM just outlawed them (mosques) along with churches.

Now let's see the police enforce it......isolation for you but not for them.




Go Bob. Do you use shaving foam or just scoop it up from your mouth?

It's you that's foaming mate

Carry on
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online

Posts: 8 454



« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:36:08 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:37:41 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:10:04 PM
For continuing to visit mosques and praying on dirty mats ...

Hot spots are London and Brum

Funny as fuck. You mean the two largest cities with people cheek by jowl?

Haha


Class shite

Will defenders never stop ...

https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/coronavirus-muslim-mosque-closure-prayer-nhs-a9411936.html
Logged
mingebag
Offline

Posts: 4 478



« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:33:36 AM »
Every cloud
Logged
Bernie
Online

Posts: 5 140


« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:52:31 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:36:08 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:37:41 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:10:04 PM
For continuing to visit mosques and praying on dirty mats ...

Hot spots are London and Brum

Funny as fuck. You mean the two largest cities with people cheek by jowl?

Haha


Class shite

Will defenders never stop ...

https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/coronavirus-muslim-mosque-closure-prayer-nhs-a9411936.html


130 mosques in Bradford alone !!!  :meltdown:

Jesus - when did we vote for that?

Then goes on to complain that the NHS site is only available in English  souey
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Online

Posts: 9 671



« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:09:26 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:36:08 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:37:41 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:10:04 PM
For continuing to visit mosques and praying on dirty mats ...

Hot spots are London and Brum

Funny as fuck. You mean the two largest cities with people cheek by jowl?

Haha


Class shite

Will defenders never stop ...

https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/coronavirus-muslim-mosque-closure-prayer-nhs-a9411936.html


No way did you read that article because if you had, you wouldn't say it is "defending them".

 :wanker:
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online

Posts: 8 454



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:16:43 AM »
I was not accusing the independent of defending, but some of the sentiment above describing it as shite.  :like:
Logged
