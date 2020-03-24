Italexit Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 24, 2020, 01:40:09 AM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Italexit Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Italexit (Read 181 times) mingebag Offline Posts: 4 476 Italexit « on: Yesterday at 09:43:41 PM » The dominoes are starting to fall Logged Skinz Offline Posts: 2 118 Re: Italexit « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:08:08 PM » I'd love to be in that 'globalist' meeting right now Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 669 Re: Italexit « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:00:13 AM » What's happening like? Is this about Italy leaving the EU, which was expected if we pulled it off. Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...