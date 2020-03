LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 73 091





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 091I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... YES YOU !!! « on: Today at 09:39:24 PM »



DO AS YA FUCKING TOLD YA CUNTS 👍 DO AS YA FUCKING TOLD YA CUNTS 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

mingebag

Offline



Posts: 4 476







Posts: 4 476 Re: YES YOU !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:41:24 PM » Golf in the morning then straight back Golf in the morning then straight back Logged

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 665







TMPosts: 14 665 Re: YES YOU !!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:11:06 PM » YOU WON'T BE ABLE TO GO TO THE CROSS CAR PARK Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 665







TMPosts: 14 665 Re: YES YOU !!! « Reply #9 on: Today at 10:57:58 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats