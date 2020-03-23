LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 73 070





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 070I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Lidds is a racist « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:57:42 PM » Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 04:56:20 PM

Are you denying you're a racist? You'll deny beating women next

LIKE I SAID YOUR DAYS ON ERE ARE NUMBERED 👍 LIKE I SAID YOUR DAYS ON ERE ARE NUMBERED 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......