Alex Salmond

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 24, 2020, 10:18:48 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Alex Salmond  (Read 407 times)
Dicky2006
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 076


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 04:16:43 PM »
Must have some good lawyers  mick

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-52004285
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 888


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:28:15 PM »
OJ Simpson type verdict.

I bet the Jury were withheld information, the judge will be as bent as a 10 bob note.
Logged
Rutters
**
Online Online

Posts: 92


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:32:16 PM »
There was no evidence... how could he possibly be found Guilty?
Logged
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 478



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:34:51 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 07:32:16 PM
There was no evidence... how could he possibly be found Guilty?
Why have a trial if there was no evidence
Logged
Rutters
**
Online Online

Posts: 92


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:47:10 PM »
1. To assuage the baying feminist mob

2. To find him not guilty

3. To keep the false accusers anonymous


Did you notice any evidence?

Logged
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 478



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:37:26 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 07:47:10 PM
1. To assuage the baying feminist mob

2. To find him not guilty

3. To keep the false accusers anonymous


Did you notice any evidence?



Not bothered either way to be honest Mr Rutters
Better things to do than pay attention to the trail of some porridge gobbling sex pest  :alastair:
Logged
Rutters
**
Online Online

Posts: 92


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:40:45 PM »
Why ask the question then?
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 888


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:42:57 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 07:47:10 PM
1. To assuage the baying feminist mob

2. To find him not guilty

3. To keep the false accusers anonymous


Did you notice any evidence?



10 women just made it up?

Are you high? How.many times have you been accused of sexual assault?

Never for me, now I understand that its possible that a crazy women would make a claim. It's even possible that rejected females could be out to take him down but TEN of them?

And just fucking look at him, you think that fat jabba the hut looking cunt can attract women?
Logged
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 478



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:45:45 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 08:40:45 PM
Why ask the question then?

Just passing a couple of minutes of quarantine time away  :like:
Logged
Rutters
**
Online Online

Posts: 92


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:53:26 PM »
So you think if we reach a certain quorum of accusers then that makes you automatically guilty without any corroborating evidence?

God help us all.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 888


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:58:11 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 08:53:26 PM
So you think if we reach a certain quorum of accusers then that makes you automatically guilty without any corroborating evidence?

God help us all.


Of course not.

But let me ask you, if you were a women in a room alone with him and he grabbed your arse and tried to kiss you, when you report it to the police how do you prove it? How can it be corroborated?

It your word against his.

The surely the number of accusers in the case indicates a pattern of behavior. So it's no longer one word against another, its 10 people against one.

It wasn't a baying mob of feminists that brought the case, it was the CPS.
Logged
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 478



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:00:54 PM »
You sound like a BoreMe original who hasn't had the invite to  "BoreMe 2 The Promised Land"  :alf:

GOD HELP US ALL  souey
Logged
Rutters
**
Online Online

Posts: 92


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:03:49 PM »
Doesn't really matter how many voices are saying the same thing, without evidence nobody should lose their liberty.

Because that's what motivates baying mobs, the power of shouting together to bring down a perceived mutual enemy.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 671



View Profile WWW
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:53:39 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:42:57 PM
And just fucking look at him, you think that fat jabba the hut looking cunt can attract women?

No idea what any women would see in the fat, aging, balding millionaire... 
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 888


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:16:30 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 09:03:49 PM
Doesn't really matter how many voices are saying the same thing, without evidence nobody should lose their liberty.

Because that's what motivates baying mobs, the power of shouting together to bring down a perceived mutual enemy.

It's not a mob though is it?
Its 10 (as far as we know) totally independent accusers.


Logged
Rutters
**
Online Online

Posts: 92


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:53:22 PM »
All acting totally independently of The Sisterhood, of course.

Wonder why this feminist bestseller is currently oos then?
https://www.amazon.co.uk/How-Destroy-Man-Now-DAMN/dp/099982032X
Logged
38red
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 273


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:14:33 PM »
It was a transparent attempt to fit him up which clearly didn't impress the jury.
Logged
Rutters
**
Online Online

Posts: 92


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:55:59 AM »
...is the right answer :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 