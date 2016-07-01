Dicky2006

Alex Salmond « on: Yesterday at 04:16:43 PM »



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-52004285 Must have some good lawyers

2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner

2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ

Bobupanddown

Re: Alex Salmond « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:28:15 PM » OJ Simpson type verdict.



I bet the Jury were withheld information, the judge will be as bent as a 10 bob note.

Logged

Rutters

Re: Alex Salmond « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:32:16 PM » There was no evidence... how could he possibly be found Guilty?

Rutters

Re: Alex Salmond « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:47:10 PM » 1. To assuage the baying feminist mob



2. To find him not guilty



3. To keep the false accusers anonymous





Did you notice any evidence?



Logged

mingebag

Not bothered either way to be honest Mr Rutters

Not bothered either way to be honest Mr Rutters

Better things to do than pay attention to the trail of some porridge gobbling sex pest

Bobupanddown

10 women just made it up?



Are you high? How.many times have you been accused of sexual assault?



Never for me, now I understand that its possible that a crazy women would make a claim. It's even possible that rejected females could be out to take him down but TEN of them?



10 women just made it up?

Are you high? How.many times have you been accused of sexual assault?

Never for me, now I understand that its possible that a crazy women would make a claim. It's even possible that rejected females could be out to take him down but TEN of them?

And just fucking look at him, you think that fat jabba the hut looking cunt can attract women?

Rutters

Re: Alex Salmond « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:53:26 PM » So you think if we reach a certain quorum of accusers then that makes you automatically guilty without any corroborating evidence?

God help us all.



God help us all. Logged

Bobupanddown

Of course not.



But let me ask you, if you were a women in a room alone with him and he grabbed your arse and tried to kiss you, when you report it to the police how do you prove it? How can it be corroborated?



It your word against his.



The surely the number of accusers in the case indicates a pattern of behavior. So it's no longer one word against another, its 10 people against one.



It wasn't a baying mob of feminists that brought the case, it was the CPS.







mingebag

Posts: 4 478 Re: Alex Salmond « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:00:54 PM »



You sound like a BoreMe original who hasn't had the invite to "BoreMe 2 The Promised Land"

GOD HELP US ALL

Rutters

Posts: 92 Re: Alex Salmond « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:03:49 PM » Doesn't really matter how many voices are saying the same thing, without evidence nobody should lose their liberty.



Because that's what motivates baying mobs, the power of shouting together to bring down a perceived mutual enemy. Logged

Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 888 Re: Alex Salmond « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:16:30 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 09:03:49 PM Doesn't really matter how many voices are saying the same thing, without evidence nobody should lose their liberty.



Because that's what motivates baying mobs, the power of shouting together to bring down a perceived mutual enemy.



It's not a mob though is it?

Its 10 (as far as we know) totally independent accusers.





It's not a mob though is it?

Its 10 (as far as we know) totally independent accusers.

Rutters

Re: Alex Salmond « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:53:22 PM »



Wonder why this feminist bestseller is currently oos then?

All acting totally independently of The Sisterhood, of course.

Wonder why this feminist bestseller is currently oos then?

https://www.amazon.co.uk/How-Destroy-Man-Now-DAMN/dp/099982032X