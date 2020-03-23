Fellaini Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 23, 2020, 07:33:59 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Fellaini Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Fellaini (Read 106 times) Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 667 Fellaini « on: Today at 03:00:50 PM » Former Everton and Manchester United forward Maraoune Fellaini has stated in an interview that he has got the coronavirus.He added that he is so ill, that all he can do is lie in a heap on the floor.But on the plus side, he can now trap a ball properly. Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 079 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Fellaini « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:03:56 PM » PLACIDO DOMINGO HAS IT 👍NOW HE COULD TRAP A BALL 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 1 882 Re: Fellaini « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:11:20 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 03:00:50 PMHe added that he is so ill, that all he can do is lie in a heap on the floor.So he's still as mobile as he ever was. Logged mingebag Online Posts: 4 466 Re: Fellaini « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:26:11 PM » This Corona virus shit is offering the perfect opportunity for tired, old forgotten about celebs to grab a bit of limelight so no one forgets them forever. forever. forever.Fucking Tragic Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...