Fellaini

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 23, 2020, 07:33:59 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Fellaini  (Read 106 times)
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 667



View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 03:00:50 PM »
Former Everton and Manchester United forward Maraoune Fellaini has stated in an interview that he has got the coronavirus.

He added that he is so ill, that all he can do is lie in a heap on the floor.

But on the plus side, he can now trap a ball properly.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 079


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:03:56 PM »
PLACIDO DOMINGO HAS IT 👍

NOW HE COULD TRAP A BALL  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 882


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:11:20 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 03:00:50 PM

He added that he is so ill, that all he can do is lie in a heap on the floor.


So he's still as mobile as he ever was.
Logged
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 466



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:26:11 PM »
This Corona virus shit is offering the perfect opportunity for tired, old forgotten about celebs to grab a bit of limelight so no one forgets them forever. forever.  forever.

Fucking Tragic
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 