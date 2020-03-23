LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 73 091





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 091I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... MY AMSTEL !!! « on: Yesterday at 11:15:05 AM »





ON ME SECOND BOX ALREADY







BEER ME MONGO MATTY/QUEERSON











GOING DOWN QUICKER THAN KATIE FUCKING PRICES KNICKERSON ME SECOND BOX ALREADYBEER ME MONGO MATTY/QUEERSON Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 138





Posts: 5 138 Re: MY AMSTEL !!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:46:13 AM » Rather drink water than fizzy foreign lager. Awful stuff. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 73 091





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 091I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: MY AMSTEL !!! « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:52:27 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:46:13 AM Rather drink water than fizzy foreign lager. Awful stuff.



YES COURSE YOU WOULD





YOU STILL NOT REPLIED TO GOLDBYS QUESTION HE ASKED





YES YOU DEFFO GOT SOMETHING TO HIDE YES COURSE YOU WOULDYOU STILL NOT REPLIED TO GOLDBYS QUESTION HE ASKEDYES YOU DEFFO GOT SOMETHING TO HIDE Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 138





Posts: 5 138 Re: MY AMSTEL !!! « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:55:28 AM »



Why don't you try living your life instead of spending 18 hours a day on here?



What a total saddo you are. Sat drinking fizzy lager on your own waiting for your Mrs to come in from Tesco with the past it's sell by date food.



= yap yap yap yap yapWhy don't you try living your life instead of spending 18 hours a day on here?What a total saddo you are. Sat drinking fizzy lager on your own waiting for your Mrs to come in from Tesco with the past it's sell by date food. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.