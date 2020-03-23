MY AMSTEL !!! Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 24, 2020, 01:40:03 AM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board MY AMSTEL !!! Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: MY AMSTEL !!! (Read 318 times) LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 091 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... MY AMSTEL !!! « on: Yesterday at 11:15:05 AM » GOING DOWN QUICKER THAN KATIE FUCKING PRICES KNICKERS ON ME SECOND BOX ALREADY BEER ME MONGO MATTY/QUEERSON Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... RobShrugNichols Offline Posts: 599 Re: MY AMSTEL !!! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:29:16 AM » Logged Bernie Offline Posts: 5 138 Re: MY AMSTEL !!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:46:13 AM » Rather drink water than fizzy foreign lager. Awful stuff. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood. tunstall Offline Posts: 3 289 Re: MY AMSTEL !!! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:46:41 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:46:13 AMRather drink water than fizzy foreign lager. Awful stuff.me toogive me Stella any day of the week Logged LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 091 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: MY AMSTEL !!! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:48:57 AM » Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 11:29:16 AM THIS BOX IS THE SHAPE OF YOUR HEAD 👍AND AS EMPTY AS IT 👍😂😂😂👍🤡 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... tunstall Offline Posts: 3 289 Re: MY AMSTEL !!! « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:49:35 AM » Logged Bernie Offline Posts: 5 138 Re: MY AMSTEL !!! « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:50:29 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:48:57 AMQuote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 11:29:16 AM THIS BOX IS THE SHAPE OF YOUR HEAD 👍AND AS EMPTY AS IT 👍😂😂😂👍🤡Good job you don't take this place too seriously and have everyone in your back pocket eh?LMFAO Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood. LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 091 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: MY AMSTEL !!! « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:52:27 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:46:13 AMRather drink water than fizzy foreign lager. Awful stuff.YES COURSE YOU WOULD YOU STILL NOT REPLIED TO GOLDBYS QUESTION HE ASKED YES YOU DEFFO GOT SOMETHING TO HIDE Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Bernie Offline Posts: 5 138 Re: MY AMSTEL !!! « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:55:28 AM » yap yap yap yap yapWhy don't you try living your life instead of spending 18 hours a day on here?What a total saddo you are. Sat drinking fizzy lager on your own waiting for your Mrs to come in from Tesco with the past it's sell by date food. = Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood. Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 1 888 Re: MY AMSTEL !!! « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:55:42 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:48:57 AMQuote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 11:29:16 AM THIS BOX IS THE SHAPE OF YOUR HEAD 👍AND AS EMPTY AS IT 👍😂😂😂👍🤡 Logged PoliteDwarf Offline Posts: 9 401 Not big and not clever Re: MY AMSTEL !!! « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:56:41 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:48:57 AMQuote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 11:29:16 AM THIS BOX IS THE SHAPE OF YOUR HEAD 👍AND AS EMPTY AS IT 👍😂😂😂👍🤡 Logged CoB scum Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 357 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: MY AMSTEL !!! « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:07:27 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:48:57 AMQuote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 11:29:16 AM THIS BOX IS THE SHAPE OF YOUR HEAD 👍AND AS EMPTY AS IT 👍😂😂😂👍🤡 Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 091 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: MY AMSTEL !!! « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:18:09 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:55:28 AMyap yap yap yap yapWhy don't you try living your life instead of spending 18 hours a day on here?What a total saddo you are. Sat drinking fizzy lager on your own waiting for your Mrs to come in from Tesco with the past it's sell by date food. = BORIS TOLD ME TO STOP IN 👍😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 091 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: MY AMSTEL !!! « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:48:43 PM » Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 11:29:16 AM ARSE HANDED TO YOU ON A PLATE AGAIN 👍😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Bob End and his Sexy Bitch Offline Posts: 14 212 Re: MY AMSTEL !!! « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:20:23 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:48:43 PMQuote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 11:29:16 AM ARSE HANDED TO YOU ON A PLATE AGAIN 👍😂😂😂👍Its a stunning coincidence that you have used that a few times since the 0-15 thread Logged Skinz Offline Posts: 2 118 Re: MY AMSTEL !!! « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:27:53 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:48:57 AMQuote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 11:29:16 AM THIS BOX IS THE SHAPE OF YOUR HEAD 👍AND AS EMPTY AS IT 👍😂😂😂👍🤡 Logged LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 091 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: MY AMSTEL !!! « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:36:19 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:20:23 PMQuote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:48:43 PMQuote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 11:29:16 AM ARSE HANDED TO YOU ON A PLATE AGAIN 👍😂😂😂👍Its a stunning coincidence that you have used that a few times since the 0-15 threadWHAT'S IT TO YOU ?YA FUCKING COCKWOMBLE 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... CapsDave Online Posts: 4 294 Re: MY AMSTEL !!! « Reply #17 on: Today at 01:25:49 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:20:23 PMQuote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:48:43 PMQuote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 11:29:16 AM ARSE HANDED TO YOU ON A PLATE AGAIN 👍😂😂😂👍Its a stunning coincidence that you have used that a few times since the 0-15 threadIts called deflecting Bob Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PMTell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them. Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...