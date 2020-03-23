HS2. Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 23, 2020, 08:53:17 AM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board HS2. Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: HS2. (Read 45 times) Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 351 Shit Stirring Cunt. HS2. « on: Today at 07:50:37 AM » Probably a fuckin good chance the financial impact of this crisis will kill off this HS2 project.Or delay it another fifteen years.By the time this thing is completed, the tech will be as outdated as our current rail shambles. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...