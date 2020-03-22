Why havent shops locked up the trolleys?

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 22, 2020, 10:16:56 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Why havent shops locked up the trolleys?  (Read 39 times)
OzzyPorter

Offline Offline

Posts: 42


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:28:33 PM »
Would stop all this nonsense instantly.

I went to Asda today and people were racing around literally throwing items into thoeir trolleys. I was expecting Dale Winton to pop up from somewhere with an inflatable guitar.

Morons everywhere.
Logged
Steboro
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 178


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:59:19 PM »
Just saw 2 adults and 3 kids go into the supermarket.  Why couldn't just 1 adult go in?  Idiots.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 