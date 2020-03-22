Why havent shops locked up the trolleys? Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 22, 2020, 10:16:51 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Why havent shops locked up the trolleys? Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Why havent shops locked up the trolleys? (Read 38 times) OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 42 Why havent shops locked up the trolleys? « on: Today at 09:28:33 PM » Would stop all this nonsense instantly.I went to Asda today and people were racing around literally throwing items into thoeir trolleys. I was expecting Dale Winton to pop up from somewhere with an inflatable guitar. Morons everywhere. Logged Steboro Online Posts: 3 178 Re: Why havent shops locked up the trolleys? « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:59:19 PM » Just saw 2 adults and 3 kids go into the supermarket. Why couldn't just 1 adult go in? Idiots. Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...