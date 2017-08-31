These Community Pages on Facebook

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 23, 2020, 02:42:01 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: These Community Pages on Facebook  (Read 473 times)
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 007



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:29:55 PM »
Nunthorpe Working Together, Teesside Connected, Ingleby Barwick Noticeboard etc. They are madder than this place. All full of moaning loons completely convinced that they are 100% right and that everyone else is an idiot. They are very very animated today about people who are walking around parks and seasides and having the temerity to breathe out.

Unbelievable the way the go on about kids and have little kangaroo courts and public shaming episodes without any pause for balance
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 292


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:25:30 PM »
The ingleby one is a joke, a grown woman almost had a break down the other day because the school cancelled the leavers prom, put the news on pet, the world is fucking burning.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 878


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:28:13 PM »
You use Facebook 

Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 292


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:12:04 AM »
Yes, you should use it instead of being an angry fucker on multiple message boards, its good to keep in touch with your frien..... oh.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 555


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:30:11 AM »
Nunthorpe is full of drug dealers, retired filth and other paranoid arseholes. Possibly the most miserable place on the planet.
Logged
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 288


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:31:11 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:25:30 PM
The ingleby one is a joke, a grown woman almost had a break down the other day because the school cancelled the leavers prom, put the news on pet, the world is fucking burning.

:basil:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 878


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:33:27 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:12:04 AM
Yes, you should use it instead of being an angry fucker on multiple message boards, its good to keep in touch with your frien..... oh.

U ok hun? X
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 292


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:05:33 AM »
More than you will ever be, you mental fucker.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 060


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:07:58 AM »
CAPS DAVE HAVING HIS ARSE HANDED TO HIM ON A PLATE  👍😂😂😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 292


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:10:54 AM »
Sure I am  :lids:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 621



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:20:41 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 08:29:55 PM
Nunthorpe Working Together, Teesside Connected, Ingleby Barwick Noticeboard etc. They are madder than this place. All full of moaning loons completely convinced that they are 100% right and that everyone else is an idiot. They are very very animated today about people who are walking around parks and seasides and having the temerity to breathe out.

Unbelievable the way the go on about kids and have little kangaroo courts and public shaming episodes without any pause for balance

Its the usual type of wankers out and about though isn't it? Left wing centrist dads on overpriced bikes, running dressed like linford  or up Roseberry Topping in their hundreds thinking they are Bear fucking Grylls

The advice was non essential travel and to walkaround your neighbourhood not go for a sharabang trip to Whitby

So wind your neck in
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 060


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:26:08 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:10:54 AM
Sure I am  :lids:




ONLY YOU DISAGREEING 😂

BOBS HAD YA LIFE YOU MUPPETT  🐸🐸🐸

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 010


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:27:07 AM »
Fuck Facebook, get a tractor!
 jc
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 292


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:31:38 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:26:08 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:10:54 AM
Sure I am  :lids:




ONLY YOU DISAGREEING 😂

BOBS HAD YA LIFE YOU MUPPETT  🐸🐸🐸

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Youre just trying to deflect from the fact TM had your life  :lids:

Transparent Lids  :alf:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 621



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:37:12 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:31:38 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:26:08 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:10:54 AM
Sure I am  :lids:




ONLY YOU DISAGREEING 😂

BOBS HAD YA LIFE YOU MUPPETT  🐸🐸🐸

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Youre just trying to deflect from the fact TM had your life  :lids:

Transparent Lids  :alf:



Matty just comeback on your original account and give Lids some lip.... go on lad i dare you
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 292


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:56:23 AM »
Oddfield, you are without doubt the most deranged person ever to grace this message board, and thats saying something!
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 621



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:02:35 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:56:23 AM
Oddfield, you are without doubt the most deranged person ever to grace this message board, and thats saying something!

For a sock puppet account thats rich......

Its always hilarious to watch Mattys fake accounts go on turbo when his actually account goes quiet....

 :basil:
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 292


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:16:14 AM »
I always thought I was Dave? 
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 060


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:17:50 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 11:02:35 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:56:23 AM
Oddfield, you are without doubt the most deranged person ever to grace this message board, and thats saying something!

For a sock puppet account thats rich......

Its always hilarious to watch Mattys fake accounts go on turbo when his actually account goes quiet....

 :basil:


YES THE NARROWBACKED PUNCHBAG IS FOOLING NO ONE   :matty:




 :lids: :meltdown: :lids:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
PoliteDwarf
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 401


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:25:37 AM »
Matty is far too polite to be this argumentative cunt.

As am I.  :chrisk:
Logged
CoB scum
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 355


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:26:52 AM »
 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 137


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:48:16 AM »


[/quote]
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 060


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:25:07 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:48:16 AM


[/quote]


FUCKED THAT UP AIN'T YA    charles :lids: :meltdown:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RobShrugNichols
*****
Online Online

Posts: 587


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:59:38 PM »
Right set of chebs them like
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 137


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:47:07 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:25:07 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:48:16 AM




FUCKED THAT UP AIN'T YA    charles :lids: :meltdown:
[/quote]

Not as much as you when you went out dressed like that
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 113


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:18:58 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 10:20:41 AM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 08:29:55 PM
Nunthorpe Working Together, Teesside Connected, Ingleby Barwick Noticeboard etc. They are madder than this place. All full of moaning loons completely convinced that they are 100% right and that everyone else is an idiot. They are very very animated today about people who are walking around parks and seasides and having the temerity to breathe out.

Unbelievable the way the go on about kids and have little kangaroo courts and public shaming episodes without any pause for balance

Its the usual type of wankers out and about though isn't it? Left wing centrist dads on overpriced bikes, running dressed like linford  or up Roseberry Topping in their hundreds thinking they are Bear fucking Grylls

The advice was non essential travel and to walkaround your neighbourhood not go for a sharabang trip to Whitby

So wind your neck in

In between coffee meetings with a baby strapped to his chest
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 