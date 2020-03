MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 007 These Community Pages on Facebook « on: Yesterday at 08:29:55 PM » Nunthorpe Working Together, Teesside Connected, Ingleby Barwick Noticeboard etc. They are madder than this place. All full of moaning loons completely convinced that they are 100% right and that everyone else is an idiot. They are very very animated today about people who are walking around parks and seasides and having the temerity to breathe out.



Unbelievable the way the go on about kids and have little kangaroo courts and public shaming episodes without any pause for balance Logged

The ingleby one is a joke, a grown woman almost had a break down the other day because the school cancelled the leavers prom, put the news on pet, the world is fucking burning.