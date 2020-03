MF(c) DOOM

Online



Posts: 4 007







Posts: 4 007

These Community Pages on Facebook « on: Today at 08:29:55 PM » Nunthorpe Working Together, Teesside Connected, Ingleby Barwick Noticeboard etc. They are madder than this place. All full of moaning loons completely convinced that they are 100% right and that everyone else is an idiot. They are very very animated today about people who are walking around parks and seasides and having the temerity to breathe out.



Unbelievable the way the go on about kids and have little kangaroo courts and public shaming episodes without any pause for balance