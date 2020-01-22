HEY TORTURED MIND !!!

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 22, 2020, 08:36:27 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: HEY TORTURED MIND !!!  (Read 75 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 73 033


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:24:33 PM »
WHAT YA GONNA DO NOW THAT ALL THE PRIMARKS HAVE SHUT ?

YA SCRUFFY STOCKTON  CUNT  👍😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 871


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:57:36 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:24:33 PM
WHAT YA GONNA DO NOW THAT ALL THE PRIMARKS HAVE SHUT ?

YA SCRUFFY STOCKTON  CUNT  👍😂👍
NO NEED FOR THAT  oleary
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 644



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:15:21 PM »
SUPPOSE I'LL JUST HAVE TO SAVE UP A BIT MORE AND GET SOME ARMANI CLOBBER !!!

                                                                       oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 