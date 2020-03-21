Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 443







Posts: 8 443 My new conspiracy « on: Yesterday at 03:33:19 PM »



This has either been a deliberate act to or accident which is about weakening the economy in the West. Looking at the numbers the US is going to be brutalised by this.



If it is discovered that something like this has happened it will be WWIII with a West v East war. Utter carnage.



If you assume the death numbers quoted are right - isnt it odd that all leading Asian countries seem resistant to the virus. In brief, the Asians have developed this virus and an antidote/vaccine or know how to treat it effectively. I include China, Japan, S Korea, possibly Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.This has either been a deliberate act to or accident which is about weakening the economy in the West. Looking at the numbers the US is going to be brutalised by this.If it is discovered that something like this has happened it will be WWIII with a West v East war. Utter carnage.If you assume the death numbers quoted are right - isnt it odd that all leading Asian countries seem resistant to the virus. Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 870





Posts: 1 870 Re: My new conspiracy « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:27:02 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 03:33:19 PM



This has either been a deliberate act to or accident which is about weakening the economy in the West. Looking at the numbers the US is going to be brutalised by this.



If it is discovered that something like this has happened it will be WWIII with a West v East war. Utter carnage.



If you assume the death numbers quoted are right - isnt it odd that all leading Asian countries seem resistant to the virus.

In brief, the Asians have developed this virus and an antidote/vaccine or know how to treat it effectively. I include China, Japan, S Korea, possibly Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.This has either been a deliberate act to or accident which is about weakening the economy in the West. Looking at the numbers the US is going to be brutalised by this.If it is discovered that something like this has happened it will be WWIII with a West v East war. Utter carnage.If you assume the death numbers quoted are right - isnt it odd that all leading Asian countries seem resistant to the virus.

Mate you need to turn the internet/MSM off for a bit and read a book. Its all doom and gloom with you recently.



We're not all gonna die, it gonna be a bit shit for 3-6 months but we'll be back on track by the end of the summer and hopefully lessons about having open borders will have been learnt.





Mate you need to turn the internet/MSM off for a bit and read a book. Its all doom and gloom with you recently.We're not all gonna die, it gonna be a bit shit for 3-6 months but we'll be back on track by the end of the summer and hopefully lessons about having open borders will have been learnt. Logged

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 8 871





Posts: 8 871 Re: My new conspiracy « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:29:46 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:27:02 PM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 03:33:19 PM



This has either been a deliberate act to or accident which is about weakening the economy in the West. Looking at the numbers the US is going to be brutalised by this.



If it is discovered that something like this has happened it will be WWIII with a West v East war. Utter carnage.



If you assume the death numbers quoted are right - isnt it odd that all leading Asian countries seem resistant to the virus.

In brief, the Asians have developed this virus and an antidote/vaccine or know how to treat it effectively. I include China, Japan, S Korea, possibly Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.This has either been a deliberate act to or accident which is about weakening the economy in the West. Looking at the numbers the US is going to be brutalised by this.If it is discovered that something like this has happened it will be WWIII with a West v East war. Utter carnage.If you assume the death numbers quoted are right - isnt it odd that all leading Asian countries seem resistant to the virus.

Mate you need to turn the internet/MSM off for a bit and read a book. Its all doom and gloom with you recently.



We're not all gonna die, it gonna be a bit shit for 3-6 months but we'll be back on track by the end of the summer and hopefully lessons about having open borders will have been learnt.







Mate you need to turn the internet/MSM off for a bit and read a book. Its all doom and gloom with you recently.We're not all gonna die, it gonna be a bit shit for 3-6 months but we'll be back on track by the end of the summer and hopefully lessons about having open borders will have been learnt. WELL SAID Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 13 219







Posts: 13 219 Re: My new conspiracy « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:30:02 PM »



The Asians view each other just like the Europeans view each other - the idea they are all cahoots is fucking bonkers. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 3 765





Mountain KingPosts: 3 765 Re: My new conspiracy « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:04:47 PM » South Korea and Japan are in involved in a bitter trade war and would never work together.



Logged Tory Cunt

towz

Offline



Posts: 7 714





Posts: 7 714 Re: My new conspiracy « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:19:06 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 03:33:19 PM



This has either been a deliberate act to or accident which is about weakening the economy in the West. Looking at the numbers the US is going to be brutalised by this.



If it is discovered that something like this has happened it will be WWIII with a West v East war. Utter carnage.



If you assume the death numbers quoted are right - isnt it odd that all leading Asian countries seem resistant to the virus.

In brief, the Asians have developed this virus and an antidote/vaccine or know how to treat it effectively. I include China, Japan, S Korea, possibly Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.This has either been a deliberate act to or accident which is about weakening the economy in the West. Looking at the numbers the US is going to be brutalised by this.If it is discovered that something like this has happened it will be WWIII with a West v East war. Utter carnage.If you assume the death numbers quoted are right - isnt it odd that all leading Asian countries seem resistant to the virus.

fucking ludicrous even by your idiotic standards fucking ludicrous even by your idiotic standards Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 4 253





Posts: 4 253 Re: My new conspiracy « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:30:06 PM » When this epidemic is over serious questions need to be asked about a lot of things. Certainly the management of the NHS for one,and the planning put in place for such an epidemic. I think the Chinese should come under intense pressure to sort out their despicable trade in live animals,where God knows what diseases lurk. The west should also start to bring supply chains and manufacturing back from China. It was always utter madness to allow the Chinese to get such a hold on world manufacturing. The Chinese regime is no friend to us and we should not trust them an inch. Let's hope this pandemic created in China, and lied about for at leat two months,will see real economic pressure put on the Chinese. I hope Trump gets a second term because he is the only western leader with the balls to do it. Logged

Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 260





Posts: 260 Re: My new conspiracy « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:49:15 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 10:30:06 PM When this epidemic is over serious questions need to be asked about a lot of things. Certainly the management of the NHS for one,and the planning put in place for such an epidemic. I think the Chinese should come under intense pressure to sort out their despicable trade in live animals,where God knows what diseases lurk. The west should also start to bring supply chains and manufacturing back from China. It was always utter madness to allow the Chinese to get such a hold on world manufacturing. The Chinese regime is no friend to us and we should not trust them an inch. Let's hope this pandemic created in China, and lied about for at leat two months,will see real economic pressure put on the Chinese. I hope Trump gets a second term because he is the only western leader with the balls to do it.



Spot on. We need to become more self sufficient in almost everything Spot on. We need to become more self sufficient in almost everything Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 7 998







Posts: 7 998 Re: My new conspiracy « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:25:54 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:27:02 PM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 03:33:19 PM



This has either been a deliberate act to or accident which is about weakening the economy in the West. Looking at the numbers the US is going to be brutalised by this.



If it is discovered that something like this has happened it will be WWIII with a West v East war. Utter carnage.



If you assume the death numbers quoted are right - isnt it odd that all leading Asian countries seem resistant to the virus.

In brief, the Asians have developed this virus and an antidote/vaccine or know how to treat it effectively. I include China, Japan, S Korea, possibly Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.This has either been a deliberate act to or accident which is about weakening the economy in the West. Looking at the numbers the US is going to be brutalised by this.If it is discovered that something like this has happened it will be WWIII with a West v East war. Utter carnage.If you assume the death numbers quoted are right - isnt it odd that all leading Asian countries seem resistant to the virus.

Mate you need to turn the internet/MSM off for a bit and read a book. Its all doom and gloom with you recently.



We're not all gonna die, it gonna be a bit shit for 3-6 months but we'll be back on track by the end of the summer and hopefully lessons about having open borders will have been learnt.







Mate you need to turn the internet/MSM off for a bit and read a book. Its all doom and gloom with you recently.We're not all gonna die, it gonna be a bit shit for 3-6 months but we'll be back on track by the end of the summer and hopefully lessons about having open borders will have been learnt.

OOOF just got in a little equip about immigration there, didn't mean to, it just sneaked out OOOF just got in a little equip about immigration there, didn't mean to, it just sneaked out Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 7 998







Posts: 7 998 Re: My new conspiracy « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:28:18 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 10:30:06 PM When this epidemic is over serious questions need to be asked about a lot of things. Certainly the management of the NHS for one,and the planning put in place for such an epidemic. I think the Chinese should come under intense pressure to sort out their despicable trade in live animals,where God knows what diseases lurk. The west should also start to bring supply chains and manufacturing back from China. It was always utter madness to allow the Chinese to get such a hold on world manufacturing. The Chinese regime is no friend to us and we should not trust them an inch. Let's hope this pandemic created in China, and lied about for at leat two months,will see real economic pressure put on the Chinese. I hope Trump gets a second term because he is the only western leader with the balls to do it.



Basically what you are saying Willie, despite the trump shit, is that you hope socialism prevails, because, well you know it is the right answer.....excellent move onto the next level ninja boy Basically what you are saying Willie, despite the trump shit, is that you hope socialism prevails, because, well you know it is the right answer.....excellent move onto the next level ninja boy Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 870





Posts: 1 870 Re: My new conspiracy « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:32:06 PM » Dr Gobshyte, you're following me around like a lost puppy.



I expect better from you than to exploit yourself for my validation, although I'm flattered by the implication.



Watched a Netflix film called 'The Platfom'the other day, clearly a socialist diatribe on capitalism which I suspect you'll enjoy.

Give it a go....







Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 7 998







Posts: 7 998 Re: My new conspiracy « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:43:25 PM »



Are you alone Bob, if so, reach out, I'll buy your tinnies of Mild and deliveroo them for ya if you need me...although flights to NZ are currenty suspended...rain check, buy your own mild you smelly cunt Your validationAre you alone Bob, if so, reach out, I'll buy your tinnies of Mild and deliveroo them for ya if you need me...although flights to NZ are currenty suspended...rain check, buy your own mild you smelly cunt Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 870





Posts: 1 870 Re: My new conspiracy « Reply #13 on: Today at 12:04:35 AM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:43:25 PM



Are you alone Bob, if so, reach out, I'll buy your tinnies of Mild and deliveroo them for ya if you need me...although flights to NZ are currenty suspended...rain check, buy your own mild you smelly cunt

Your validationAre you alone Bob, if so, reach out, I'll buy your tinnies of Mild and deliveroo them for ya if you need me...although flights to NZ are currenty suspended...rain check, buy your own mild you smelly cunt

Yap yap yap little puppy.



Maybe I'll throw you a bone, maybe I won't.





Yap yap yap little puppy.Maybe I'll throw you a bone, maybe I won't. Logged

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 11 347





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 347Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: My new conspiracy « Reply #16 on: Today at 12:23:38 AM » Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Come back Coulby lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Come back Monkey lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.