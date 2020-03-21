|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
In brief, the Asians have developed this virus and an antidote/vaccine or know how to treat it effectively. I include China, Japan, S Korea, possibly Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.
This has either been a deliberate act to or accident which is about weakening the economy in the West. Looking at the numbers the US is going to be brutalised by this.
If it is discovered that something like this has happened it will be WWIII with a West v East war. Utter carnage.
If you assume the death numbers quoted are right - isnt it odd that all leading Asian countries seem resistant to the virus.
Mate you need to turn the internet/MSM off for a bit and read a book. Its all doom and gloom with you recently.
We're not all gonna die, it gonna be a bit shit for 3-6 months but we'll be back on track by the end of the summer and hopefully lessons about having open borders will have been learnt.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
monkeyman
|
In brief, the Asians have developed this virus and an antidote/vaccine or know how to treat it effectively. I include China, Japan, S Korea, possibly Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.
This has either been a deliberate act to or accident which is about weakening the economy in the West. Looking at the numbers the US is going to be brutalised by this.
If it is discovered that something like this has happened it will be WWIII with a West v East war. Utter carnage.
If you assume the death numbers quoted are right - isnt it odd that all leading Asian countries seem resistant to the virus.
Mate you need to turn the internet/MSM off for a bit and read a book. Its all doom and gloom with you recently.
We're not all gonna die, it gonna be a bit shit for 3-6 months but we'll be back on track by the end of the summer and hopefully lessons about having open borders will have been learnt.
WELL SAID
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
When this epidemic is over serious questions need to be asked about a lot of things. Certainly the management of the NHS for one,and the planning put in place for such an epidemic. I think the Chinese should come under intense pressure to sort out their despicable trade in live animals,where God knows what diseases lurk. The west should also start to bring supply chains and manufacturing back from China. It was always utter madness to allow the Chinese to get such a hold on world manufacturing. The Chinese regime is no friend to us and we should not trust them an inch. Let's hope this pandemic created in China, and lied about for at leat two months,will see real economic pressure put on the Chinese. I hope Trump gets a second term because he is the only western leader with the balls to do it.
Idiot...
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018