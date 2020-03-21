My new conspiracy

March 22, 2020, 11:52:48 PM
Topic: My new conspiracy  (Read 334 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Today at 03:33:19 PM »
In brief, the Asians have developed this virus and an antidote/vaccine or know how to treat it effectively. I include China, Japan, S Korea, possibly Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.

This has either been a deliberate act to or accident which is about weakening the economy in the West. Looking at the numbers the US is going to be brutalised by this.

If it is discovered that something like this has happened it will be WWIII with a West v East war. Utter carnage.

If you assume the death numbers quoted are right - isnt it odd that all leading Asian countries seem resistant to the virus.   :meltdown: souey
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:27:02 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:33:19 PM
In brief, the Asians have developed this virus and an antidote/vaccine or know how to treat it effectively. I include China, Japan, S Korea, possibly Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.

This has either been a deliberate act to or accident which is about weakening the economy in the West. Looking at the numbers the US is going to be brutalised by this.

If it is discovered that something like this has happened it will be WWIII with a West v East war. Utter carnage.

If you assume the death numbers quoted are right - isnt it odd that all leading Asian countries seem resistant to the virus.   :meltdown: souey

Mate you need to turn the internet/MSM off for a bit and read a book. Its all doom and gloom with you recently.

We're not all gonna die, it gonna be a bit shit for 3-6 months but we'll be back on track by the end of the summer and hopefully lessons about having open borders will have been learnt.
monkeyman
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:29:46 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:27:02 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:33:19 PM
In brief, the Asians have developed this virus and an antidote/vaccine or know how to treat it effectively. I include China, Japan, S Korea, possibly Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.

This has either been a deliberate act to or accident which is about weakening the economy in the West. Looking at the numbers the US is going to be brutalised by this.

If it is discovered that something like this has happened it will be WWIII with a West v East war. Utter carnage.

If you assume the death numbers quoted are right - isnt it odd that all leading Asian countries seem resistant to the virus.   :meltdown: souey

Mate you need to turn the internet/MSM off for a bit and read a book. Its all doom and gloom with you recently.

We're not all gonna die, it gonna be a bit shit for 3-6 months but we'll be back on track by the end of the summer and hopefully lessons about having open borders will have been learnt.



WELL SAID  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:30:02 PM »
The Asians view each other just like the Europeans view each other - the idea they are all cahoots is fucking bonkers.

 
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:04:47 PM »
South Korea and Japan are in involved in a bitter trade war and would never work together.

Tory Cunt
towz
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:19:06 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:33:19 PM
In brief, the Asians have developed this virus and an antidote/vaccine or know how to treat it effectively. I include China, Japan, S Korea, possibly Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.

This has either been a deliberate act to or accident which is about weakening the economy in the West. Looking at the numbers the US is going to be brutalised by this.

If it is discovered that something like this has happened it will be WWIII with a West v East war. Utter carnage.

If you assume the death numbers quoted are right - isnt it odd that all leading Asian countries seem resistant to the virus.   :meltdown: souey

fucking ludicrous even by your idiotic standards
plazmuh
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:22:48 PM »
https://ronahead.com/2020/03/21/be-calm-and-at-peace-the-council/?fbclid=IwAR129uBzR-bII8YL6qP2MCdrglKwDHkpL4CH2BWh2fDUaTelEUoHzmeQbRo

Much Love
Plazmuh
Bill Buxton
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:30:06 PM »
When this epidemic is over serious questions need to be asked about a lot of things. Certainly the management of the NHS for one,and the planning put in place for such an epidemic. I think the Chinese should come under intense pressure to sort out their despicable trade in live animals,where God knows what diseases lurk. The west should also start to bring supply chains and manufacturing back from China. It was always utter madness to allow the Chinese to get such a hold on world manufacturing. The Chinese regime is no friend to us and we should not trust them an inch. Let's hope this pandemic created in China, and lied about for at leat two months,will see real economic pressure put on the Chinese. I hope Trump gets a second term because he is the only western leader with the balls to do it.
Snoozy
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:49:15 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 10:30:06 PM
When this epidemic is over serious questions need to be asked about a lot of things. Certainly the management of the NHS for one,and the planning put in place for such an epidemic. I think the Chinese should come under intense pressure to sort out their despicable trade in live animals,where God knows what diseases lurk. The west should also start to bring supply chains and manufacturing back from China. It was always utter madness to allow the Chinese to get such a hold on world manufacturing. The Chinese regime is no friend to us and we should not trust them an inch. Let's hope this pandemic created in China, and lied about for at leat two months,will see real economic pressure put on the Chinese. I hope Trump gets a second term because he is the only western leader with the balls to do it.

Spot on. We need to become more self sufficient in almost everything
Gramsci
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:25:54 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:27:02 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 03:33:19 PM
In brief, the Asians have developed this virus and an antidote/vaccine or know how to treat it effectively. I include China, Japan, S Korea, possibly Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.

This has either been a deliberate act to or accident which is about weakening the economy in the West. Looking at the numbers the US is going to be brutalised by this.

If it is discovered that something like this has happened it will be WWIII with a West v East war. Utter carnage.

If you assume the death numbers quoted are right - isnt it odd that all leading Asian countries seem resistant to the virus.   :meltdown: souey

Mate you need to turn the internet/MSM off for a bit and read a book. Its all doom and gloom with you recently.

We're not all gonna die, it gonna be a bit shit for 3-6 months but we'll be back on track by the end of the summer and hopefully lessons about having open borders will have been learnt.




OOOF just got in a little equip about immigration there, didn't mean to, it just sneaked out  souey
Gramsci
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:28:18 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 10:30:06 PM
When this epidemic is over serious questions need to be asked about a lot of things. Certainly the management of the NHS for one,and the planning put in place for such an epidemic. I think the Chinese should come under intense pressure to sort out their despicable trade in live animals,where God knows what diseases lurk. The west should also start to bring supply chains and manufacturing back from China. It was always utter madness to allow the Chinese to get such a hold on world manufacturing. The Chinese regime is no friend to us and we should not trust them an inch. Let's hope this pandemic created in China, and lied about for at leat two months,will see real economic pressure put on the Chinese. I hope Trump gets a second term because he is the only western leader with the balls to do it.

Basically what you are saying Willie, despite the trump shit, is that you hope socialism prevails, because, well you know it is the right answer.....excellent move onto the next level ninja boy
Bobupanddown
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:32:06 PM »
Dr Gobshyte, you're following me around like a lost puppy.

I expect better from you than to exploit yourself for my validation, although I'm flattered by the implication.

Watched a Netflix film called 'The Platfom'the other day, clearly a socialist diatribe on capitalism which I suspect you'll enjoy.
Give it a go....
Gramsci
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:43:25 PM »
Your validation  :alf:

Are you alone Bob, if so, reach out, I'll buy your tinnies of Mild and deliveroo them for ya if you need me...although flights to NZ are currenty suspended...rain check, buy your own mild you smelly cunt   :lids:
Logged
