LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 73 019





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 019I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...

Re: MY ANTE POST BETS « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:18:52 PM » JUST CHANGE 2020 TO 2021 👍



COZ FUCK ALL WILL BE GETTING HANDED OUT TROPHY WISE THIS SEASON 👎