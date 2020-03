LEON TROTSKY

Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:55:05 AM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:43:32 AM 🤔🤔🤔

ASKING FOR A FRIEND 👍🍺🍺🍺🍺👍

IF YER CABINNED UP FIRE AWAY

I HAVE WORK TOMORRA SO I WILL START AT 7 BELLS



ASKING FOR A FRIEND 👍🍺🍺🍺🍺👍

IF YER CABINNED UP FIRE AWAY

I HAVE WORK TOMORRA SO I WILL START AT 7 BELLS

FUCK WORK 👎. I CANT BELIEVE THERE ARE SITES STILL OPEN WITH LADS IN BAIT CABINS SQUASHED TOGETHER LIKE FUCKING BATTERY HENS 👎



FUCK WORK 👎. I CANT BELIEVE THERE ARE SITES STILL OPEN WITH LADS IN BAIT CABINS SQUASHED TOGETHER LIKE FUCKING BATTERY HENS 👎

ALSO BIGGER SITES BUSSING LADS ON TO SITE WITH NOT EVEN STANDING ROOM ON EM..... THESE COMPANIES NEED TO STOP IT... ONLY A SKELETON CREW NEEDED FOR SAFETY 😡😡😡