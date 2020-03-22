FULL LOCKDOWN COMING NEXT WEEK 👍

March 22, 2020, 11:49:09 AM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: FULL LOCKDOWN COMING NEXT WEEK 👍
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 013


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 10:37:42 AM »
FUCKING IDIOTS ARE JUST NOT LISTENING  👎😡😡😡👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 633



« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:39:57 AM »
LEAVE THOSE DECISIONS TO THE PROFESSIONALS !!!    oleary
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 575


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:43:52 AM »
Lidds ITK  :ponce:
monkeyman
Posts: 8 848


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:45:55 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 10:39:57 AM
LEAVE THOSE DECISIONS TO THE PROFESSIONALS !!!    oleary
 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 013


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:19:38 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 10:39:57 AM
LEAVE THOSE DECISIONS TO THE PROFESSIONALS !!!    oleary

OK YA DAFT CUNT  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 013


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:21:18 AM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 10:43:52 AM
Lidds ITK  :ponce:

GOT YOUR NUMBER  👍

TICK TOCK
TICK TOCK
TICK TOCK


👊👊👊
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 633



« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:28:51 AM »
                                                                                           oleary
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Posts: 8 848


« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:33:34 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 11:28:51 AM
                                                                                           oleary

  souey
